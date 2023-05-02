DU QUOIN — The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair was announced Tuesday. In addition to harness racing and the ARCA and USAC auto races, the grandstand will play host to kids’ entertainment, comedy, country music, and a Grammy-nominated rap artist.

Fairytales on Ice kicks off the grandstand entertainment on Friday, Aug. 25. Award-winning skaters will bring fairy tale favorite characters to life through ice skating, singing and music. Featuring stories and characters from "Beauty & The Beast," explore the fairy tale land alongside Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

Grammy award-winning country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce takes the grandstand stage on Saturday, Aug. 26. Pearce was Country Music Television’s 2021 Female Vocalist of the Year and is the reigning American Country Music Award’s Female Artist of the Year. The Kentucky native will perform hits like “What He Didn’t Do,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and “Never Wanted To be That Girl.”

Tier 1 tickets are $40; tier 2 tickets are $35.

Randy Houser returns to the Du Quoin State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 31. In 2022, an illness forced Houser to cancel his stop at the Du Quoin State Fair while he was on a tour that saw multiple sold-out shows across the nation. The country music artist has racked up three consecutive number one hits and more than four million single sales to date for his album "How Country Feels." Local artist, Murphy 500, will open for Houser.

Tier 1 tickets are $30; tier 2 tickets are $25.

The second weekend kicks off with multi-platinum artist Dustin Lynch. Lynch has built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music history, achieving eight number one hits, four Top 5 albums, 10 Gold and Platinum certified singles, and over 4 billion global on-demand streams. The “Thinking ‘Bout You” singer headlines the grandstand Friday, Sept. 1.

Tier 1 tickets are $48; tier 2 tickets are $35.

Following an afternoon of racing, Flo Rida headlines the grandstand Saturday, Sept. 2. The Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter released his debut album "Mail on Sunday" which featured the hit single “Low” in 2008 and he hasn’t stopped since. The rapper followed his debut album up with three more studio albums and a pair of country rap singles, “High Heels” featuring Walker Hayes and “No Bad Days” featuring Jimmie Allen.

Tier 1 tickets are $35; tier 2 tickets are $30.

Multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country, Larry the Cable Guy rounds out the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair lineup on Sept. 4. Known for his signature line “Git-R-Done,” Larry the Cable Guy has a Netflix special, is a bestselling author and has lent his voice to the Disney "Cars" series voicing the character Mater. Warming up the crowd for Larry the Cable Guy is comedian Derrick Stroup. With the cadence of an angry auctioneer, he engages his audiences with his detailed stories, over the top energy and southern charm.

Tier 1 tickets are $35; tier 2 tickets are $30.

Tickets to all announced Du Quoin State Fair grandstand shows can be purchased starting Friday, May 19 at the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office at 10 a.m. and through Ticketmaster at noon.

Harness racing will be featured Monday, Aug. 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Car races will include USAC races Saturday afternoon, Sept. 2; and ARCA races Sunday, Sept. 3. Tickets for both races are on sale now at the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office and through Ticketmaster.