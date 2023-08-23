DU QUOIN — The 2023 Du Quoin State Fair starts Friday evening with the Twilight Parade and will run through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

State Fair Manager Josh Gross said fairgoers will see a lot of what they liked last year.

“We’ve copied a lot of what worked well last year,” Gross said.

The grandstand entertainment features a strong lineup of country music, including performances from Carly Pearce, Travis Denning, Randy Houser and Dustin Lynch. Flo Rida will offer a change of pace on Sept. 2. Larry the Cable Guy will close this year’s grandstand entertainment with comedy on Labor Day.

Tickets are available now at the grandstand ticket office.

The RollnUp Beer Tent stage will feature rock and roll acts, including tributes to Journey, Van Halen, 1970s rock music, 1980s rock music and other regional favorites.

“Tons of people love that genre of music,” Gross said.

He said livestock and home show entries are up this year. They have more photos, more painting, more quilts and more home show goods than they have had in the past.

“One benefit from COVID is that people had time to revisit their hobbies,” Gross said, adding that in general, the fair is trending up which brings in more entries.

They moved the USAC auto race on Saturday back to a daytime start to allow flexibility in scheduling evening concerts at the grandstand. The ARCA race will now be on Sunday evening.

Harness racing was increased to three days at this year’s fair. Post time will be 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

“We’re trying to improve it. I’ve heard a lot of good things from both spectators and horsemen,” Gross said.

The fair added a new event for children. On Tuesday, they were stocking a pond for fishing to prepare for free children’s fishing at the fair. On Saturday, Aug. 26, children can fish in the small pond north of the horse paddock.

They also added a new craft fair that will run the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the fair in the First Heat building. Gross said they are expecting 12-to-15 vendors.

Free entertainment will feature Disc-Connected K’9s, new Frisbee Dog entertainment choreographed to music with hundreds of freestyle moves and tricks; and The Nerveless Nock Thrill Show, producing death-defying thrills and circus acts.

They will be joined by the SIU Water Ski Team who will perform Friday and the second Saturday of the fair in the long lake by the Expo Hall.

This year’s Ducky Derby Dash to benefit Region K Special Olympics athletes will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on the fairgrounds. Ducks are available as follows: $5 for 1 duck, 6 ducks for $25, 13 for $50 or 24 for $100, with additional discounts for larger donations. Ducks are available online at www.duckrace.com/southernduck.

North American Midway Carnival will return this year, expanding the midway. They will bring a couple of extra rides to help alleviate long lines.

The fair has ordered extra water and installed several tents and pavilions to help deal with the heat.

Fair hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays, noon to midnight on weekends and noon to 9 p.m. on Labor Day.

The carnival will open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, noon to midnight on weekends and noon to 9 p.m. on Labor Day.

Parking is $10 a day in the main parking lot (off Illinois 14) or in Gate 4 (off Jackson Street). Parking inside Gate 1 (off U.S. 51) will be $15. Season passes for Gates 1 or 4 are available for $30.

Please note: All daily parking inside the fairgrounds is $15, including ADA parking.

A daily fair schedule and more information is available at dsf.illinois.gov.