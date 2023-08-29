DU QUOIN — Weather was nearly perfect as the Du Quoin State Fair opened Monday afternoon after record temperatures Friday caused the Twilight Parade to be canceled and other activities to be rescheduled.

Fairy Tales on Ice, the night show on Friday, was moved to Southern Illinois Center, which has air conditioning. Motorcross and ATV racing, which was in the half-mile track, was moved back a day to Saturday. The parking lot was even pretty empty for opening night of the fair.

Attendance at the Du Quoin State Fair Kick-Off Party, hosted by Wanda Rednour and her family, also saw fewer people on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday cooled to nicer temperatures for the state fair.

The first of three nights of harness racing began Monday evening. Purses totaled $230,000 for Monday’s 16 races. Harness racing is also set for Tuesday and Wednesday evening. Post time both nights will be 4 p.m.

Race officials said the track was fast on Monday and Dandy’s Mercy proved that to be true. In the first heat, Dandy’s Mercy, driven by Kyle Wilfong, set a track record. Dandy Mercy is owned by the Walkers.

Du Quoin High School seniors Olivia Numi, Da-Marion Johnson, Hayleigh Wallace, Tiyon Bardo-Spiller and Avery Webb were volunteering in Comptroller Susanna Mendoza’s tent on Grandstand Avenue. They gave away backpacks, piggy banks, flying discs and fake paper money.

Hayleigh Da-Marion said they had to complete five hours of volunteer work for their government class.

“We’re having fun,” Olivia said.

Students were scheduled to volunteer throughout the fair. They could also volunteer in tents for political parties.

In the CMS tent, SIU Food and Nutrition joined with Aetna to teach fairgoers about healthy eating. Aetna is one of the state’s health care providers. The tent also had information about state jobs and what jobs are available, as well as the Be Well program.

The Du Quoin State Fair will continue through Labor Day.

Grandstand entertainment will include: Randy Houser with Murphy 500 on Thursday; Dustin Lynch on Friday, Flo Rida on Saturday and Larry the Cable Guy on Labor Day.

USAC Silver Crown & Dirtcar UMP Modifieds are set to take the track Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday evening will feature the ARCA Menards Series 100 & DIRTcar UMP Modified races. Both are in the grandstand.

Tickets for entertainment and car races are available online or at the fair box office.

A complete schedule of events is available at dsf.illinois.gov.