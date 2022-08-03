Du Quoin will celebrate the end of summer with a back-to-school party

DU QUOIN — On Friday, the city of Du Quoin is providing two events from children and families to celebrate the end of summer vacation.

The first event will be a free swim from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Du Quoin Municipal Pool.

The big event for the day is the annual Back-to-school party from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday in Keyes City Park. Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said between 500 and 600 people are expected to attend the event.

Du Quoin Fire Department and Du Quoin Police Department will have some of their vehicles on display. The event also will include bouncy houses, and some school supplies will be available.

Food will be served free of charge from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The menu includes hot dogs, chips, popcorn and soda. Alongi said firefighters and police officers will cook the hot dogs.

Food and drinks are donated by the event’s two big sponsors, Fare Foods and Pepsi.

Entertainment for the evening will include a magic show and live music.

Magician Chris Egelsten of Carterville will give a magic show at 6 p.m. Egelsten, a professional entertainer, trainer and speaker, delights audiences with his magic.

Jermaine Bollinger of Elkville will provide music from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Du Quoin Indianettes dance team will perform.

Coach Derek Beard said the Du Quoin High School football team will be introduced. They will meet younger students and fans during the party.

“We have been giving out backpacks with school supplies at city hall,” Alongi said. “There are about 25 backpacks left. We have given away about 175 backpacks.”

In addition to Fare Foods and Pepsi Mid-America, other sponsors will include Linzee Insurance, Fentons Custom Collision, Rick's Heating and Air, Du Quoin Chamber, District 300 Schools, Marshall Browning Hospital, Du Quoin State Bank, Banterra Bank, Estel Hoffard, Martel's, Doc Z, Nathan Shupe, General Cable, Croessman Wholesale and Du Quoin Moto Mart.

“We want our parents, children and grandparents to have a nice evening. It is just a good event where our community can come together,” Alongi said.