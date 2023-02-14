DU QUOIN — At lunchtime, you can’t go wrong with Baked on Division.

Baked on Division is a small, nontraditional restaurant and bakery offering made-from-scratch food to take out for lunch.

The bakery, owned by Gene Krones and Scott Latta, offers sandwiches and salads every day, plus a couple special dishes each day.

In sandwiches, daily offerings include bacon-lettuce-tomato, meatloaf, breakfast, dill or southwest chicken salad as a cold sandwich or melt, hot ham and cheese, hot turkey and cheese and meatloaf. You can also choose between five lettuce salads and sides like broccoli salad, macaroni salad and pasta salad.

Specials this week include burritos, tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, sloppy joes and meatloaf bowls. Each lunch comes with your choice of a made-from-scratch cookie or a bag of chips.

The bakery also offers a small selection of baked goods along with their cookies each day, but you can order bread and pies.

“People tell us we’re like a shop in a major city,” Latta said. “And people are enthusiastic.”

Customers really are enthusiastic. Baked on Division draws people from as far away as Belleville. Latta said one customer buys enough each month to pay their electric bill.

How do they get such enthusiastic customers? The answer is easy. The food is not only home-made, it tastes like it is home. Krones grew up in Southern Illinois and brings Southern Illinois flavors to his baking and cooking.

But the food is not run-of the-mill, either. Each week they offer some “comfort” food items, but they have been elevated a bit. For example, their mashed potatoes, which will come in the meatloaf bowls on Friday, are real potatoes, mashed leaving some chunks of the potatoes.

Latta said the business had about five employees before the COVID-19 pandemic. Today they are working with one employee. Latta, Krones and their employee Logan are doing everything.

“Logan is pretty awesome. He has a personality for customers,” Latta said.

They expected to have a large breakfast following, but that did not take off. They have shifted almost entirely to lunch.

Baked on Division is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Even though they are open 16 hours, Latta said it takes them about 50 hours each week to accomplish those 16 hours.

They are also dealing with food and ingredient shortages.

“Sometimes we have something planned and it’s not there. One of the benefits of being very small is we can be flexible,” Latta said.

They can even shift on special occasions. Tuesday they opened at 7 a.m. to offer some Valentine’s treats.

Krones and Latta talked about opening a full-service restaurant. After some discussions, they agreed to stay a carryout restaurant.

Ordering is easy. The week’s menu is posted to their website, bakedondivision.com. You can order online and tell them what time you pick up. Orders can be picked up inside the bakery or brought to your vehicle in the ally.

Their Facebook page also lets customers know the menu. You can even comment on a picture to place an order or call their phone number, 618-318-7241.

Their Facebook pages also has updates, such as changes to hours or the menu.

Baked on Division is located at 22 N. Division St.