Harness racing prize money nearly doubles as Du Quoin State Fair celebrates 100 years

DU QUOIN — To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair, Illinois Department of Agriculture will increase purse money for harness races during the fair.

The "purse" is the amount of prize money for the horses running in the race.

The purse for four championship harness races will be increased to $100,000.

The races include: the Governor’s Cup, featuring two-year-old colt trotters, the First Lady’s Cup, featuring two-year-old filly trotters; the Lieutenant Governor’s Cup, featuring two-year-old filly pacers; and the Director’s Cup featuring two-year-old colt pacers, will see their purses increased by $25,000 each.

Krista Lisser of IDOA said the original purse for each of the races was $27,000. The additional funds will almost double the prize money for each race. The four races as part of harness racing program on Saturday, Aug. 27. Post time is noon.

Harness racing is scheduled under the lights of the Du Quoin State Fair on the fair’s opening night, Aug. 26. Post time is 7 p.m.

“These horses represent the first generation of foals born after legislation was signed by Governor Pritzker providing revenue streams to enhance the horse racing industry,” IDOA Director Jerry Costello said. “To be able to increase the purses for these races truly showcases the prioritized investment and commitment this administration and IDOA have in our state’s horse racing industry.”

The Du Quoin State Fair has a storied history with harness racing dating back to its inception by William R. “W.R.” Hayes and community leaders in 1923.

The notoriety in harness racing was enhanced in 1957 when the Hayes family brought the Hambletonian to the fairgrounds. As the first event for the Triple Crown of Harness Racing for Trotters, for 24 years the Hambletonian called the Du Quoin Fairgrounds home.

Despite the Hambletonian eventually moving on, the fairgrounds continued as a destination for high quality harness racing with the World Trotting Derby. In 2009 the last World Trotting Derby was run at the Du Quoin State Fair. The race was discontinued in 2010 after Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn proposed a budget that did not include funding for the race.

Today, harness racing continues to be showcased, providing a lasting legacy at the Du Quoin State Fair.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from Aug. 26 through Sept. 5. Admission to the fair is free. Parking is $15 for Gate 1 and $10 for all other gates.

More information about harness racing at the Du Quoin State Fair can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/dsf/Pages/default.aspx.

