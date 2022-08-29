New carnival company gets rave reviews for the midways at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN — Monday afternoon, employees of North American Midway Entertainment worked diligently to prepare for the carnival’s opening at 5 p.m. They cleaned rides, wet the rock walkway to keep the dust down and set up the game booths.

Pat Repp, manager of North American Midway Entertainment, said they work really hard to make sure they provide an enjoyable, safe carnival. Their priorities are providing good customer service and a good experience while keeping everyone safe.

Besides the rides, Repp said the more than 100 people who are working with the carnival and the games are safe too. No employee goes to work for them until they undergo a background check and a drug test.

“If we can provide people a good experience at the carnival and people feel safe, we are successful,” Repp said.

A safety inspector has been on site at the fair since it opened.

After the Du Quoin State Fair’s opening on Friday evening, people began posting on social media about the midway at the fair.

One post said it was the cleanest midway ever at the fair. Another talked about how friendly the carnival employees were.

One mother of a child on the autism spectrum wrote a long post about their experience on the children’s carnival midway. The operator of the booth let the child push the floating toys in the water without charging the mom or reprimanding the child. It made the Du Quoin State Fair that family’s best carnival experience, she said.

Repp saw the Facebook post, too.

“Comments like that make me happy to know we made somebody’s day good,” Repp said.

Repp said that employee will be given a pen and a monetary award. The employer worked over the weekend in Du Quoin and is leaving for another location Monday evening.

Repp said that is a good example of what a carnival can do for its visitors. No matter what is going on at home or on other days, the carnival is a place to have a good time and forget about those other issues. It makes a difference in the lives of people of all ages.

He said the company does the same for people at HerrinFesta Italiana, another local carnival that is put on by North American Midway Entertainment.

People don’t understand how a carnival benefits their communities, Repp said. Their employees shop in local stores like Walmart and eat in local restaurants.

The carnival also purchases food and items for food service. He said Fair Foods, which is located in Du Quoin, is one of the biggest food providers in the country.

As a new vendor for the fair, Repp came to visit the fairground in June.

“The fair is a great partner. Josh (Gross) does an awesome job,” Repp said. “They’ve got a heck of a fairgrounds.”