 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New carnival company gets rave reviews for the midways at Du Quoin State Fair
alert top story
Du Quoin

New carnival company gets rave reviews for the midways at Du Quoin State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0

DU QUOIN — Monday afternoon, employees of North American Midway Entertainment worked diligently to prepare for the carnival’s opening at 5 p.m. They cleaned rides, wet the rock walkway to keep the dust down and set up the game booths.

083022-nws-fair-midway-1.jpg

The midway at the Du Quoin State Fair has been receiving praise from fairgoers for the variety of rides and games, as well as cleanliness. The midway is being operated by North American Midway Entertainment this year. 

Pat Repp, manager of North American Midway Entertainment, said they work really hard to make sure they provide an enjoyable, safe carnival. Their priorities are providing good customer service and a good experience while keeping everyone safe.

Besides the rides, Repp said the more than 100 people who are working with the carnival and the games are safe too. No employee goes to work for them until they undergo a background check and a drug test.

“If we can provide people a good experience at the carnival and people feel safe, we are successful,” Repp said.

A safety inspector has been on site at the fair since it opened.

People are also reading…

083022-nws-fair-midway-2.jpg

According to several fairgoers, employees running the games on the Du Quoin State Fair midway have been accommodating to younger children wanting to test their skill.

After the Du Quoin State Fair’s opening on Friday evening, people began posting on social media about the midway at the fair.

One post said it was the cleanest midway ever at the fair. Another talked about how friendly the carnival employees were.

One mother of a child on the autism spectrum wrote a long post about their experience on the children’s carnival midway. The operator of the booth let the child push the floating toys in the water without charging the mom or reprimanding the child. It made the Du Quoin State Fair that family’s best carnival experience, she said. 

083022-nws-fair-midway-3.jpg

Fairgoers ride the Vertigo on the Du Quoin State Fair midway on Monday in Du Quoin.

Repp saw the Facebook post, too.

“Comments like that make me happy to know we made somebody’s day good,” Repp said.

Repp said that employee will be given a pen and a monetary award. The employer worked over the weekend in Du Quoin and is leaving for another location Monday evening.

083022-nws-fair-midway-4.jpg

The midway at the Du Quoin State Fair is being operated by North America Midway Entertainment this year and features new rides and games to entertain fairgoers.

Repp said that is a good example of what a carnival can do for its visitors. No matter what is going on at home or on other days, the carnival is a place to have a good time and forget about those other issues. It makes a difference in the lives of people of all ages.

He said the company does the same for people at HerrinFesta Italiana, another local carnival that is put on by North American Midway Entertainment.

The 100th annual Du Quoin State Fair has officially begun

 People don’t understand how a carnival benefits their communities, Repp said. Their employees shop in local stores like Walmart and eat in local restaurants.

The carnival also purchases food and items for food service. He said Fair Foods, which is located in Du Quoin, is one of the biggest food providers in the country.

As a new vendor for the fair, Repp came to visit the fairground in June.

“The fair is a great partner. Josh (Gross) does an awesome job,” Repp said. “They’ve got a heck of a fairgrounds.”

Governor, lieutenant governor take time to listen to local college students

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News