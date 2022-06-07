New Farmers market is open at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN — Shoppers took a chance Tuesday evening at the new Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Farmers Market’s inaugural event. The market will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings through Nov. 1, except a few weeks before and during the Du Quoin State Fair.

The market was organized by Patsie Hopkins and Danette Mohr, with help from Nicole Moore who runs the farmers market at the Illinois State Fairground in Springfield.

“Director Costello want to have a market here similar to the Illinois Products Farmers Market in Springfield,” Hopkins said. “Nicole was gracious enough to give Danette and I some pointers.”

Moore was on hand Tuesday to lend her hand at the first Du Quoin market. She said the farmers market at the Illinois State Fairground is in its 15th year. She has been working with the market four years.

The market is in the “cattle barns” across from the Expo Hall. The barns have fans that help move air.

Those who entered the fairgrounds at the main gate on U.S. 51 were led to the market with signs along the route.

The first market had five vendors. They were Dr. Grammy’s Garden, Leedle Houme Bees and Leedle Houme Apiary, Handmade Homestead, Perry County Master Gardeners and Rolling Acres Greenhouse. Products included, bedding plants, vegetable, crafts, baked goods, honey, and goat milk soap, lotion and other items.

The market was popular with shoppers, drawing a nice crowd for the warm Tuesday evening.

Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross said Hopkins and Mohr have done a good job organizing the event.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout and vendors at the market,” Gross said. “I’m very excited. I think it will grow.”

Gross added that the market is a great tenant for the fair.

He said the fairgrounds has been a busy place. Information about free entertainment for the 2022 Du Quoin State Fair will be released later this month.

Hopkins said there is still space for vendors as the 2022 season continues. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can email Patsie.Hopkikns@Illinois.gov for an application.

More information about the market is available on the Du Quoin State Fair Facebook page. Those attending a market can sign up for emails about the farmers market.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.