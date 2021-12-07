NubAbility to hold second Rudolph Run Dec. 18 in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — NubAbility® Athletics Foundation, a non-profit, will host its second Rudolph Run on Dec. 18 as a fundraiser for the organization.

Last year, the Rudolph Run was a completely virtual event.

The race has four classes: a live competitive 5k that will be held at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds; a virtual competitive 5k that can be run Dec. 18 at any time in any location; a live one mile fun run at the fairgrounds; and a virtual fun run that can take place anywhere Dec. 18.

“We started NubAbility to get limb-different kids off the couch and into healthy physical activities such as outdoor sports and organized mainstream athletics,” said NubAbility founder and executive director Sam Kuhnert. “We wanted to be able to find fitness for everyone.”

The live courses will take runners through the festive Du Quoin Holiday Lights Fair. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with the 5K run at 9 a.m. The live fun run will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 18.

To participate in the two virtual categories, runners can simply submit a screenshot of their mileage and time from a fitness tracker to NubAbility by 6 p.m. central time on race day.

A virtual race is a race that participants run in a location of their choosing, such as on the grass, sidewalk, trail, track or treadmill. Runners capture their distance and time using a fitness app and submit it to race sponsors to compete. Kuhnert said the virtual details must include the time, date and distance run.

Registration fees are $25 per adult and $15 per child for the competitive live and virtual 5k runs. All 5k competitors will receive NubAbility t-shirts. In addition, the top ten competitors in each 5k class will be given a swag bag from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson.

Both fun runs are free.

For the live and virtual fun runs, participants can run, cycle, swim, roll, walk, or use gym equipment such as a treadmill or an elliptical as long as they cover a distance of one mile. Participants who finish the run will receive certificates of completion.

“What better fundraiser for us than one that encourages our friends and supporters to get up and get moving too?” Kuhnert said.

Founded in 2011, NubAbility offered eight camps and clinics plus turkey, deer and waterfowl hunts across the United States in 2021. The organization’s volunteer coaching team is made up of 80 limb-different collegiate and professional athletes in 22 sports.

Kuhnert said NubAbility is creating more opportunities for fundraisers. The Rudolph Run is in its second year. They held the first Rudolph Run to help the organization during the Pandemic.

“By January, we will be in 14 states. I want to make sure we offer as many scholarships as needed,” Kuhnert said.

He added that NubAbility serves more than 1,500 children with limb differences from 49 states.

“I’d be happy to hit the 50th State next year. It’s one of my goals,” Kuhert said.

For more information or to register for the race, visit nubability.org, call 618-357-1394 or email info@nubability.org.

