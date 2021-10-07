Officials: Du Quoin State Fair a success; planning underway for 100th anniversary

DU QUOIN — Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross has self-imposed metrics to measure the success of the fair.

“It was a success if people (vendors and fairgoers) left smiling,” he said. “I saw a lot of smiles this year.”

The numbers are backing up the smiles. Although official numbers have not been released, preliminary numbers for this year’s Du Quoin State Fair are great, according to Gross and Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II.

The carnival set a record during this year’s fair.

“Freddy Miller (of Miller Spectacular Shows) told me they had their best day in the 17 years they have been here,” Gross said.

Food vendors also did very well during the fair. Gross said many of them did very well.

“Vendors said it was the best fair in over 15 years,” Costello said.

Grandstand entertainment also drew large numbers.

“The Grandstand numbers are the best that they’ve been in a long time,” Costello said.

Gross added the numbers are the probably the best they’ve been in 20 years.

Most of the entertainers were booked for the 2020 fair, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. A few had to be replaced.

Costello was appointed director of Illinois Department of Agriculture on Feb. 28, 2020, and within a couple weeks, the state was shut down due to COVID-19. At that time, much of the planning for both the Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair was underway. Both fairs were cancelled in 2020.

That put the fair organization ahead in planning for 2021, but they had to adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines as numbers of cases were rising in Southern Illinois. Illinois Department of Public Health opened two vaccination and testing sites during the fair. Masks were required indoors and sanitizing stations were available on the grounds.

“We conducted the fair in a very safe way, and there were no measurable spikes after the fair. Things went as well as we could have expected,” Gross said.

Gross believes part of the reason numbers were so good was that people just wanted to get out and something normal.

“It was a good feeling to be normal,” Gross said.

The Budweiser Clydesdales also drew crowds. Costello said they had 150 children watching the majestic Clydesdales each day.

Both Costello and Gross have many fond memories of the fair and they want it to be a place for others to build memories.

“I want people to enjoy the Du Quoin State Fair the way I did growing up. It was very special to me,” Costello said.

Costello shared one memory. His son, Jerry III, met George Steinbrenner, who owned the New York Yankees. Steinbrenner came each year to the big harness races.

He told Jerry to watch a young Yankees rookie and sent him the rookie’s baseball card. That rookie was Derek Jeter.

“There’s a lot of stories out there,” Gross said.

The 2022 fair will be the 100th anniversary of Du Quoin State Fair. Plans are already underway and will highlight some of the historical aspects of the fair and the people it drew.

“I’m proud of Josh and his whole team. They did Southern Illinois and Du Quoin proud,” Costello said.

