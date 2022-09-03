Special Olympics Illinois, AJC Foundation benefit from the Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN — For some vendors, the Du Quoin State Fair is about more than carnivals and funnel cakes. They are using the fair to raise money.

Eric Baumann spent Friday evening asking people to adopt ducks for Southern Illinois Ducky Derby Dash which benefits Special Olympics Illinois.

Baumann of Vienna is the 2022 Southern Ducky Derby Dash Ambassador. He has been a Special Olympics Illinois athlete for more than 25 years, and an athlete leader for more than 20. He participates in nine sports, including basketball, bocce, softball, snowshoeing, flag football, volleyball, and gymnastics.

He was a silver medalist and participated at the 2003 World Games in Ireland. Baumann served as Team Illinois' first athlete-coach at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. He helped to coach the flag football team to a gold medal.

In 2000, Eric began as a Global Messenger, and has also served two terms on the Special Olympics Illinois Board of Directors as well as the 50th Anniversary Planning Committee.

The eighth Annual Ducky Derby Dash will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Walker's Bluff Winery. The event will begin at 1 p.m. A family friendly festival is being planned for the day and will include a food truck, wine tasting, music and more.

Kim Talley, director of Special Olympics Illinois Region K, was at the fair selling duck adoptions, too.

“We are already half way to our goal. We have over 5,200 duck adoptions and have a whole month to go,” Talley said.

You can adopt a duck through Monday at the Du Quoin State Fair. They will also be sold during the Apple Festival in Murphysboro. Adoptions can be purchased online at www.duckyderbydash.com.

A few tents to the east, the AJC Foundation, Inc. was selling a variety of sandwiches, chips, candy and soda. The group is opening its first permanent location in September.

The AJC Foundation is named for Sgt. Major Angelo Joseph Camarato, a World War II veteran and native of Herrin. The group is working to end food insecurities for veterans. They provide ready-to-eat food for veterans.

The fair also has many activities for children in vendor tents, and some are free. Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has a large Connect 4 game that was popular Friday evening.

In the tent of the State Fire Marshall, a replica fire engine gives children a chance to be a firefighter. Emma Heavrin and Molly Overturf, both of St. Louis, were playing on the fire engine on Friday.

They enjoyed the fair while Emma’s dad played music in the beer tent.

Ted Moss of Springhill, Florida, offered a chance to feed live butterflies. He was also educating people about the importance of butterflies

Adults can even find a job while visiting the vendors at the fair.

Illinois Central Management Services had a large map showing open state jobs in the Governor’s Tent. More than 900 state jobs are open in the Marion region and thousands in the rest of the state.

DCFS also was looking for employees, as well as recruiting foster families, at the fair.

Both groups have more information in their tents.

The fair continues through Labor Day.