DU QUOIN — The 2023 Du Quoin State Fair will still begin on Friday evening, but not with the Twilight Parade.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II explained that the commencement event has been canceled to ensure the safety of parade participants.

The decision was made after consultation with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and after working with forecasts from the National Weather Service.

“With forecasts projecting a high of 100 degrees and heat indexes between 111 and 117 degrees, we feel canceling the parade is in the best interest of our parade participants,” said Costello. “This is not to take away from people enjoying the fair safely, but to avoid a clustering of families along the parade route and parade participants in costumes and uniforms from overheating. We are working to ensure the safety of all fairgoers and we encourage all to enjoy the Du Quoin State Fair safely. With the exception of Friday, we are very encouraged that the forecast looks to provide comfortable weather for the remainder of the fair.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will still continue as scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Other steps are also being taken to accommodate the extreme weather. The Fairytales on Ice performance scheduled for Friday evening at 7 p.m. will be moved from the Grandstand to inside the Southern Illinois Center. Those with previously purchased tickets will be provided preferred seating. Free hydration stations will also be placed throughout the fairgrounds.

In addition to the first aid station inside the north end of the grandstand, several buildings on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds serve as cooling centers, including the Harness Club Room on the second floor of the Grandstand, the Expo Hall, Southern Illinois Center, First Heat Building and the Second Heat Building.

In regards to the rest of the fair throughout the following week, State Fair Manager Josh Gross said fairgoers can expect to see a lot more of what they liked last year.

“We’ve copied a lot of what worked well last year,” Gross said.

The grandstand entertainment features a strong lineup of country music, including performances from Carly Pearce, Travis Denning, Randy Houser and Dustin Lynch. Flo Rida will offer a change of pace on Sept. 2. Larry the Cable Guy will close this year’s grandstand entertainment with comedy on Labor Day.

Tickets are available now at the grandstand ticket office.

The RollnUp Beer Tent stage will feature rock and roll acts, including tributes to Journey, Van Halen, 1970s rock music, 1980s rock music and other regional favorites.

“Tons of people love that genre of music,” Gross said.

He said livestock and home show entries are up this year. They have more photos, more painting, more quilts and more home show goods than they have had in the past.

“One benefit from COVID is that people had time to revisit their hobbies,” Gross said, adding that in general, the fair is trending up which brings in more entries.

They moved the USAC auto race on Saturday back to a daytime start to allow flexibility in scheduling evening concerts at the grandstand. The ARCA race will now be on Sunday evening.

Harness racing was increased to three days at this year’s fair. Post time will be 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

“We’re trying to improve it. I’ve heard a lot of good things from both spectators and horsemen,” Gross said.

The fair has added a new event for children this year. On Tuesday of this week, they were stocking a pond for fishing to prepare for free children’s fishing at the fair. On Saturday, Aug. 26, children can fish in the small pond north of the horse paddock.

They also added a new craft fair that will run the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the fair in the First Heat building. Gross said they are expecting 12-to-15 vendors.

Free entertainment will feature Disc-Connected K’9s, new Frisbee Dog entertainment choreographed to music with hundreds of freestyle moves and tricks; and The Nerveless Nock Thrill Show, producing death-defying thrills and circus acts.

They will be joined by the SIU Water Ski Team who will perform Friday and the second Saturday of the fair in the long lake by the Expo Hall.

This year’s Ducky Derby Dash to benefit Region K Special Olympics athletes will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on the fairgrounds. Ducks are available as follows: $5 for 1 duck, 6 ducks for $25, 13 for $50 or 24 for $100, with additional discounts for larger donations. Ducks are available online at www.duckrace.com/southernduck.

North American Midway Carnival will return this year, expanding the midway. They will bring a couple of extra rides to help alleviate long lines.

The fair has ordered extra water and installed several tents and pavilions to help deal with the heat.

Fair hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays, noon to midnight on weekends and noon to 9 p.m. on Labor Day.

The carnival will open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, noon to midnight on weekends and noon to 9 p.m. on Labor Day.

Parking is $10 a day in the main parking lot (off Illinois 14) or in Gate 4 (off Jackson Street). Parking inside Gate 1 (off U.S. 51) will be $15. Season passes for Gates 1 or 4 are available for $30.

Please note: All daily parking inside the fairgrounds is $15, including ADA parking.

A daily fair schedule and more information is available at dsf.illinois.gov.