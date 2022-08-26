The 100th annual Du Quoin State Fair has officially begun

DU QUOIN — Governor J.B. Pritzker cut the ribbon to welcome the centennial anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair on Friday.

Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello began the ceremony with welcoming statements as he introduced the notable patrons who shared the stage with him.

After introductions, Keenan Rice sang the National Anthem.

As the fair celebrates its 100th anniversary, many speakers, including Gov. Pritzker, recognized the man who made this celebration possible, W.R. Hayes

“Thank you all for honoring a legacy that has been cultivating for a century now,” Pritzker said.

Many people were in attendance including Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, the granddaughters of W.R. Hayes, former Governor Thompson’s wife Jayne Thompson, the 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and Du Quoin mayor Guy Alongi.

Jayne Hayes Raydar, the granddaughter who spent her entire childhood at the fair, made sure to express her gratitude for the celebration.

“I stand grateful we live in Southern Illinois… we can celebrate this summer and every summer after,” Raydar said.

The entire stage stood up to accompany the ribbon cutting. Shortly after, spectators of the fair were greeted with a parade featuring fire departments, Senator Tammy Duckworth, the SIU spirit teams and marching band including Chancellor Lane, and many more.

The fair will be open until Sept. 5. For SIU students the free day to attend is Sept. 3.