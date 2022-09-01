The legend lives on | Chainsaw artist carves Big Muddy Monster at Du Quoin State Fair

The legend of the Big Muddy Monster will be memorialized as a wooden sculpture.

Chainsaw artist Josh Hayes was commissioned by Black Diamond Family of Businesses to carve a nearly 10-foot tall version of the yeti-like Big Muddy Monster during the Du Quoin State Fair.

Visitors can see Hayes carving the monster at the Oasis Outdoors’ site at the fairgrounds.

The legend began in the 1970s when residents around Murphysboro began telling stories of seeing a large yeti or Sasquatch covered with brown hair. The city of Murphysboro has adopted the creature as its mascot, and the Big Muddy Monster is seen today at festivals and special events in the town.

Hayes began chainsaw carving when he had trees on his property that needed to be cut. The logs made him want to try to carve a bear with a chainsaw like he had seen other artists do. He said the sculpture is pretty primitive.

“I’ve always just really liked the carvings,” Hayes said.

Hayes served as an apprentice, studying with chainsaw artist Abby Peterson who is from Kentucky.

He spent the first weekend of the Du Quoin State Fair carving on his creation. He expects to complete the sculpture this coming weekend. He is scheduled to carve through Saturday.

He said larger monsters take longer to carve, and this one is pretty big.

“I just make sure it is a decent log and make sure it will not fall apart. It also has to work for the size of the carving, the height and width,” Hayes said. “I use my imagination. If you overthink it, you’ll mess it up every time.”

Once the Big Muddy Monster is completed, it will be donated to the City of Murphysboro.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said the city is thrilled to receive the wooden Big Muddy Monster. The finished sculpture is expected to be 9 ½ feet tall and be about three feet around.

The city was chosen to receive the sculpture because Herb Voss is working with Black Diamond. Voss used to serve on the Murphysboro City Council.

“The sculpture is designed to hold a large flag and flag pole, the size you see on houses,” Stephens said.

He picked up a Murphysboro Red Devils Flag for the monster to hold.

The wooden Big Muddy Monster will be unveiled at the opening of this year’s Apple Festival and will be displayed at the festival.

After the festival, Stephens said it will probably go into storage for a while because the city is trying to build a new city hall. The monster sculpture may be displayed in the building.

“I don’t know where it will end up being displayed,” Stephens said. “It ultimately should be inside.”

The city has received another sculpture of its famous legendary mascot. A bronze sculpture of the Big Muddy Monster was commissioned for the new Holiday Inn in Murphysboro. It will be displayed at the corner of Illinois 13 and 127.