DU QUOIN — A trip to the Du Quoin State Fair is not complete without sampling some of the tasty food. You can find everything from barbecue, pizza, ice cream, candy apples, lemon shake ups and Cajun cuisine.

Josh Gross, director of the fair, said 70 food vendors are on the grounds this year. You can find old favorites and new flavors. Earlier this week, Gross gave The Southern exclusive access to the vendors and some of his fair food favorites.

Mrs. Lively’s Cajun Konnection

Mrs. Lively’s Cajun Konnection, new to the Du Quoin State Fair, was recently awarded the Most Unique Stand and Most Unique Concessionaire at the fair awards. Kevin Lively and Kenny Bell bring their unique Cajun flavors all the way from Vidalia, Louisiana, to Du Quoin.

Lively named the business after his mother and grandmother, both called Mrs. Lively.

“From the time I was 3 years old, I remember cooking with my grandmother,” Lively said.

They marinate their meats in their own marinades. Their fish is full of flavor and does not have that “muddy” taste that often plagues catfish. They offer a Cajun egg roll that has marinated chicken, black beans, corn and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a soft and crunchy tortilla.

“They are surprisingly good,” Bell said.

Lively said they just brought a small sample of their foods for their first year at the fair. Even though Friday was brutally hot, the stand did so well they had to order additional food items.

He added that the number one requested item is alligator. Lively promised to bring their gator balls to next year’s fair.

Mrs. Lively’s Cajun Konnection has a restaurant by the same name in Lake Dallas, Texas.

McKinney’s food stands

If you’ve been to the Du Quoin State Fair, there’s a good chance you’ve stopped by one of McKinney’s food stands. They have come to the fair for years, offering their corn dogs and funnel cakes to fairgoers.

“It’s like a big county fair. There’s not a lot of stress. It’s a fun place to go, and we make a little money, too,” Adam McKinney said, adding that people appreciate them being at the fair.

This year the family has five stands at the fair, three owned by Adam McKinney and two owned by his son.

He said the 100 degree temperatures on Friday were tough, but the McKinney’s are from Hughes Springs, Texas, which had temperatures around 120 degrees last week before cooling down to 95. Du Quoin’s temperatures are looking good, compared to those.

Big Nate’s Barbecue

Big Nate’s Barbecue has its food truck at the fair. The stand was voted Most Savory Concessionaire.

Big Nate's offers homemade ribs, brisket, pulled pork, Italian sausage, Italian beef, baked beans, sauces and rubs.

"We don’t buy any of it,” said Nate McGovern. “We put our heart and soul in it and try to make the best food that we possibly can.”

“I’ve cooked and smoked meat for about 40 years, all over the place,” he said. “We’re originally from Chicago, then I moved down here for seven years, then moved back and now, I’m back here again.”

By here, he means Southern Illinois, specifically Murphysboro, where customers can find his food truck in the parking lot of the local branch of First Southern Bank, Tuesday through Friday. Big Nate’s also caters numerous events and functions, including the Carbondale winter farmers market at University Mall.

Swain’s Fine Food

On Grandstand Avenue, fair guests will find Swain’s Fine Food, the home of fair pizza. Tina Leftwich of Oklahoma City, who has logged 27 years with Swain’s, is running the larger of their two stands.

What kind of pizza does Swain’s serve? Everything from traditional flavors like pepperoni to "buggy" flavors like cricket and scorpion pizza. They also offer new toppings like dill pickle and street corn pizza.

Swain’s makes and rolls their own dough, and they make their own sauces.

“I’m very particular about my dough, and really everything else,” Leftwich said with a chuckle.

You can taste it in the pizza. The dough is soft and the flavors are well matched. The street corn pizza is made with a mayonnaise sauce.

Their two newest flavors, street corn and dill pickle, have been winners. Street corn won a first place prize at the Indiana State Fair. Dill pickle won the top prize in Indiana, Du Quoin, Oklahoma, Illinois and Houston in 2022.

(Try either one of them. They are really good!)

Pat Repp of North American Midway

After all the fish, corn dogs and pizza, it was time for a sweet treat.

Pat Repp of North American Midway has a total of nine stands on the two midways at Du Quoin selling corn dogs, hamburgers, chicken fingers, fries, lemon shakeups, ice cream, pineapple whips, caramel apples, cotton candy and funnel cakes with a variety of toppings.

One of the favorite stops on the midway is the Tropical Oasis Frozen Slush Hut, on the south end of the midway.

“Our slushes may be underrated,” Repp said.

The Slush Hut offers a variety of mix and match flavors, including such favorites as lemonade, cherry, watermelon, mango, piña colada and more. Our group of five taste testers on Tuesday tried cherry piña colada, lemonade, cherry lemonade, watermelon colada and a mix of four or five other flavors.

There were no complaints, and the slushes were a good treat for the summer evening.