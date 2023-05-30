Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HARRISBURG — The city of Harrisburg spent the holiday weekend under a boil water order that is expected to continue through Thursday, according to Mayor John McPeek.

A Facebook post from the Harrisburg Illinois Water Department announced last Friday that the boil order would be ongoing until further notice. That post has since garnered over 100 comments and over 350 shares.

McPeek said the water supplier, Saline Valley Conservancy District, had "issues" last week that meant their customers were placed under a boil water notice, which included all of Harrisburg.

The Memorial Day holiday pushed water testing back, which has ultimately delayed the water being cleared. The city’s water department expects the boil order to be lifted by Thursday, but the mayor was a little more optimistic, saying he believes they will be able to lift the boil order as soon as Wednesday.

McPeek said he will update residents on the city’s social media page as soon as possible.