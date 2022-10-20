Darren Bailey makes stop in Harrisburg on bus tour

HARRISBURG — Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, brought their get the vote out bus tour to Saline County on Thursday afternoon.

Speakers at the rally included State Sen. Dale Fowler, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst and State Rep. Adam Niemerg, along with Bailey and Trussell.

Windhorst explained that it is important to get out and vote.

“Every vote we get here is one less vote we will have to get elsewhere in the state,” Windhorst said.

“Are you ready for a new governor?” Niemerg asked the crowd. Niemerg is the representative in the 109th District of the Illinois House.

Trussell told the crowd they were having so much fun on their bus tour to get out the vote. They made stops in Anna and Marion on Thursday before stopping at Morello’s in Harrisburg.

Trussell grew up in Chicago and raised five kids. Her youngest child is 17. She said running for office has given her the chance to tour the entire state, and she has loved it.

She has learned about Saline County from two members of Bailey’s campaign staff: Joe Debose and Jose Durbin.

“Hard working people want to take the state back,” Trussell said.

She introduced her running mate, Darren Bailey, as the next governor of Illinois.

“Pritzker is not running against Darren Bailey – he’s running against four years of failed policies,” Trussell said, mentioning gas taxes and people moving out of the state.

She said farmers are often the third or fourth generation of their family to work the land. They cannot roll up their farms and move to another state. She asked everyone to make J.B. Pritzker non-essential in November.

Bailey talked about the second debate, and said the governor took eight days to prepare and did not do well.

On Thursday morning, he met with nine state’s attorneys to talk about what will happen Jan. 1. Bailey is living in Chicago and being guarded by off-duty Chicago police officers. They tell him when they arrest someone, that person often is released before their paperwork is done because of no-bail in Chicago.

Bailey said that will happen in the rest of the state Jan. 1.

Bailey also talked about the importance of getting the vote out for the general election, giving some statistics. Thirty percent of eligible voters are not registered to vote. In the Illinois primary, only 18% of registered voters cast a ballot. In general, about 40% of eligible voters cast their votes in a general election.

“We have the opportunity to save not Chicago, not Illinois, but our nation,” Bailey said.

He asked everyone to get people registered to vote and talk to others about who will get their votes.

“Be a part of the solution because we are working alongside of you,” Bailey said.

Bailey said that his 9-year-old granddaughter told him about her friend during a recent trip home. Her friend had to quit going to American Heritage Girls because the family could not afford the gas to take her to meetings.

“We can restore hope and integrity to Illinois,” Bailey said.

The Illinois General Election is Nov. 8. Early voting is available in county clerk's offices and at select locations.