Demolition is underway on old junior high building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Malan Junior High School has been a plight in the city of Harrisburg for a number of years, but the property is headed to being a flat, grass-covered lot.

Mayor John McPeek said demolition began on the building just before Thanksgiving.

Malan Junior High School was a sprawling building that took up a full block between West Church and West South streets in the city. It was abandoned in 2003 when Harrisburg Unit 3 School District built a new school for its students.

The building was donated to a church that opened a church school. McPeek said the venture did not go well, and the church sold the building to a family. The family tried to run a business on the property, but they had trouble with the EPA.

Eventually, the building was abandoned. The city took possession of the property five or six years ago according to McPeek. They had problems with people with drug addictions and the homeless trying to use the school as a shelter.

He told the newspaper in 2017 that the city needed to tear the building down and had begun working toward that goal. At that time, he said they could not allow people inside because of safety issues.

The city council found support from Saline County officials. A work crew from the sheriff’s department helped clean and remove trash.

“I tried to get some Brownfield grants but was not successful,” McPeek said.

He added that Harrisburg did well financially during the pandemic. Also, the school is in the uptown TIF district. The council decided to use TIF funds with some sales tax to pay for the project.

Earth Services in Benton has been hired to do the work. The company will level out and flatten the property,” McPeek said.

A different contractor removed the asbestos from the old school. McPeek said that part of the project took about six months to complete.

“I’m just really, really happy for people who live around the school. We cherish our memories of the school, but the community has been very supportive,” McPeek, a former student at Malan, said.

McPeek also said the city is getting ready for Christmas activities on Dec. 9.

The city and Town and Country Lions Club will host Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus from 3 to 5 p.m. in Christmas in the Courtyard. The annual Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m. Masks are required and will be available.

