Eagle Rail Depot Restaurant in Eldorado partners with high school artists

Sisters Autumn Shaw and Crystal Lollis bought the old depot building in Eldorado to house their new restaurant, the Eagle Rail Depot.

One of the things they wanted to do was to get kids involved, so they decided to hold a contest for members of Eldorado High School Art Club to design artwork for a wall on the restaurant’s entry.

The winner of that contest was Alexa Haenel, a senior at Eldorado High School. Alexa’s art work, called Starry Nights in a Small Town, features a line drawing of a train with a patch of art above the train that is an homage to Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting.

Alexa, who described herself as a procrastinator, started her drawing for the contest at 6 p.m. the night before it was due.

“I love being able to create depth with lines on a page. I wanted to do something with lines and yellows.

"I incorporated 'Starry Night',” Alexa said, adding that everybody had a place in their hearts for that well-known painting.

Her entry was chosen as the best to represent the restaurant from the eight submissions to the contest.

Art Teacher Ashley Priddy said Alexa had a crew of art students to help with the painting. The students also painted the restaurant’s logo on an adjacent wall of the entryway.

Students who helped with the project besides Alexa, included: Trinity Williams, Destiny Childress, Mackenzie Hogg, Noah Boner, Khayden Hearn, Mason Pietsch, Harris Horwath, Ashlynn Bergman and Tabitha Gentry.

The art club also will paint signs for the restaurant. The signs will be cut by the high school ag department. The Eldorado High School Horticulture Club will do landscaping at the restaurant.

Priddy has worked at the high school for our years. The art club came with the job.

“I am really proud of the work all these kids have done,” Priddy said.

This project is not the first mural for Alexa. She did a large mural at the high school, helped paint three murals at the stress and trauma center and worked on a mural for Town and Country Days.

When the sisters decided to open a restaurant, they chose to put it in their hometown of Eldorado.

“Eldorado really needed something,” Shaw said.

The depot building had been used as a church. It was full of pews. They were donated to a Christian school in Christopher, along with a piano.

The building now has tables, two pool tables, a space for gaming and a bar. A spiral staircase leads to a private room that can be used for parties, baby showers, reunions and other special events. During warm weather, a large patio will be open for dining.

They plan to serve, burgers, chicken, fish, steak and pizza. Breakfast will be served starting at 6 a.m.

“City workers have to be at work at 7 a.m., so we’re having breakfast at 6 a.m.,” Lollis said.

They have hired some high school students as workers, too.

The restaurant is nearing completion, but neither Shaw nor Lollis would give a predicted opening date. Anyone interested in the restaurant is asked to visit its Facebook page, Eagle Rail Depot.

To support Eldorado High School Art Club, stop by this year’s Souper Bowl from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 at the high school.

The event includes chili and salad in your own handmade bowl, live entertainment, an art show, ceramic sales and live demonstrations on how to make a bowl on the art wheel. Tickets are $20.

