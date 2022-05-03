 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Harrisburg

Harrisburg day care center closed after directors were arrested

  • 0
Little Angels Learning Center

Little Angels Learning Center opened in 2007 and is located at 472 Pankey St.  

 PROVIDED

HARRISBURG — The directors of a Harrisburg day care and learning center have been charged for their treatment of children in their care.

Christi and Matthew Bailey of Little Angels Learning Center are accused of confining children between the ages of three and seven in a dark room and endangering them.

Christi D. Bailey is charged with seven counts of unlawful restraint and seven counts of endangering the life or health of a child. Matthew L. Bailey is charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

Unlawful restraint is a Class 4 felony and carries a sentence of one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Endangering the life or health of a child is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of up to one year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine plus mandatory fees and costs.

Carbondale officers investigate early morning Saturday shots fired call

This is not the first time Christi Bailey has been in trouble for treatment of the children in her care. In 2009, Christi Bailey pled guilty to one count of battery that accused her of dragging a child by his arm to the office as part of a plea deal. Bailey received one year of probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

People are also reading…

The incident also included accusations that Bailey allegedly put hot sauce on the tongues of children as a form of discipline. Six additional counts of battery were dropped as part of the plea deal.

SIU to invest $13M in McLafferty Road research hub

Little Angels Learning Center is closed. A post on the center’s Facebook page dated April 28 says the center is closed until further notice.

Little Angels Learning Center opened in 2007 and is located at 472 Pankey St. The center provides care for children from 6 weeks to 13 years old.

Poshard Foundation gives more than $100,000 to Southern Illinois organizations

The couple’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March as openings remain high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News