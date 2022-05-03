Harrisburg day care center closed after directors were arrested

HARRISBURG — The directors of a Harrisburg day care and learning center have been charged for their treatment of children in their care.

Christi and Matthew Bailey of Little Angels Learning Center are accused of confining children between the ages of three and seven in a dark room and endangering them.

Christi D. Bailey is charged with seven counts of unlawful restraint and seven counts of endangering the life or health of a child. Matthew L. Bailey is charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

Unlawful restraint is a Class 4 felony and carries a sentence of one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Endangering the life or health of a child is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of up to one year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine plus mandatory fees and costs.

This is not the first time Christi Bailey has been in trouble for treatment of the children in her care. In 2009, Christi Bailey pled guilty to one count of battery that accused her of dragging a child by his arm to the office as part of a plea deal. Bailey received one year of probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

The incident also included accusations that Bailey allegedly put hot sauce on the tongues of children as a form of discipline. Six additional counts of battery were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Little Angels Learning Center is closed. A post on the center’s Facebook page dated April 28 says the center is closed until further notice.

Little Angels Learning Center opened in 2007 and is located at 472 Pankey St. The center provides care for children from 6 weeks to 13 years old.

The couple’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

