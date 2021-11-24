Harrisburg fifth graders host Thanksgiving meal for invited guests

One of the best days of my year is visiting Benjie Willsey and her fifth grade class for Thanksgiving dinner.

This year I was seated with the students who invited me, Kayden Hall and Paxton Haney, and Vietnam Veteran David Garner and Tinley Shelton and Laney Mondino, who invited him.

The children had become friends with Garner when Mrs. Willsey was asked if her class could send some drawings or letters for his mail call on this fall’s Veterans Honor Flight. Garner said he received 30 letters from “kids in the area.”

Veterans board the plane at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in the wee hours of the morning, fly to Washington D.C. to see war memorials and return home that evening. On the trip home, the men have mail call and receive notes or cards from their family. Garner does not have immediate family, so the children stepped in to help.

Willsey said they sent quite a few pictures of frying eggs, which makes Garner laugh.

Garner worked in food service at Fort Sill in Oklahoma and fried a lot of eggs. He fed many young men who were headed for Vietnam, but never had to go himself. Even though he was in food service, he had to qualify to fight as a member of the Army does.

One of his Army buddies was Herschel Hepp, an African American who worked with Garner in Steeleville. Hepp was killed a few months before his first child was born.

“He was a good guy. I liked him,” Garner said.

Garner said the Vietnam vets got a raw deal. They were yelled at and had bottles and stones thrown at them when they came home, but they were the ones fighting. Children would come toward soldiers in Vietnam with grenades strapped to them.

Garner worked in Steeleville for 47 years, then they moved his job to Freemont, Indiana.

“I had to make choices then. Lots of things were happening at the time. I had lots of jobs, but the Lord has taken care of me,” Garner said.

In 1993, he moved to Harrisburg after inheriting land. He said the land just needed a double-wide. He has lived in town now 28 years.

Garner received a book from his guardian about his day in Washington D.C. and shared with the students and guests at the Thanksgiving dinner. He told the children they should visit Washington someday.

The children spent time looking through his book and asking questions. It was another special moment of bonding the veteran with the students.

This is Willsey’s 20th year of hosting a Thanksgiving dinner with her class. The idea began because of one of her students. The class was discussing their plans for Thanksgiving. Her student was going to eat at Ryan’s.

Willsey thought that was sad. She grew up with very different Thanksgivings. Her mother and her mother’s seven siblings prepared a huge family meal. She celebrated the day with her large family.

The dinner is held in the Harris-Pruett Building, about a block from school. Willsey’s mother is in charge of the school Thanksgiving meal and gets help from other family members and volunteers.

The event has grown to include a guest for a student or two this year. This year’s guests included State Sen. Dale Fowler, Mayor John McPeek, Superintendent Mike Guach, people like me and Kent Zimmer of River Radio who have jobs the kids want to learn more about, as well as high school coach, a policeman, and everyday people who are good to know.

I learned a little about Kaden and Paxton. Kayden’s favorite class is math, and he has a younger sister. He also has broken both arms. Paxton loves science. He has a bigger family with four brothers and one sister. They were both charming.

The children and dinner crew help Willsey clean the building, but they are anxious to get some recess time in before they go back to class.

Mayor McPeek summed up the day. “It’s always fun,” he said smiling.

