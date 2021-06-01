Harrisburg Medical Center's board votes to join SIH

HARRISBURG — The Board of Directors of Harrisburg Medical Center has voted in favor of joining SIH, pending approval from the Illinois Health Facilities Services and Review Board.

This outcome is the result of 16 months of discussions and due diligence as both entities explored a mutually beneficial relationship, according to a news release.

“Our patients will continue to receive outstanding care from the same compassionate, caring professionals they have come to know and trust over the years. This will greatly enhance Harrisburg Medical Center’s ability to provide an array of comprehensive healthcare services in southeastern Illinois. Patients will greatly benefit from having new and improved services closer to their home,” HMC President and CEO Donald Hutson said in a press release.

Both organizations believe the enhanced affiliation will strengthen their existing relationship and create pathways to better meet the increasing clinical, financial and technological demands of delivering health care. HMC and SIH have long collaborated in areas such as general surgery, urology, podiatry and primary care. In addition, HMC is part of the SIH STAT Heart program and telestroke network.