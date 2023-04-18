HARRISBURG — Free legal advice will be given at the Harrisburg District Library this Thursday, April 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The "Lawyer in the Library" program helps those who are trying to represent themselves in court but who may need a little profession advice from a professional lawyer.

This year the program will feature Attorney Sara McClusky, an SIU Law graduate and assistant appellate defender working in Harrisburg. Individuals from the community who are seeking legal assistance will have a chance to sit down with McClusky for for a 20-minute one-on-one question and answer session to discuss the legal issues at hand.

The legal services are completely free of charge and you don't even have to register before showing up. Just check in at the library front desk when you get there (Harrisburg District Library, 2 W. Walnut, in Harrisburg, IL). Don't forget to bring your case's paperwork if you have any.

The Lawyer in the Library program originated from a Illinois Courts grant to help people who wanted to represent themselves in court, and is still made possible to the community through volunteers like Attorney Nina Brown, among many other legal professionals.

Additionally, Library Director Krystal Gulley also supports the program from the library side, as well as a library staff who work to make the lawyers and community members come together seamlessly to solve or find legal solutions to whatever legal problem they may be facing.

If you would like to know a little more about the program, you can contact the Harrisburg District Library Director Krustal Gulley or a library staff member at (618) 253-7455.