'Never forget' the lives behind the 244 white crosses at Little Arlington in Harrisburg, mayor says

He read the words of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address from Nov. 19, 1863, and asked the crowd to teach it to children.

“… that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain; that this nation shall have a new birth of freedom; and that this government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Sharon Tanner of Michael Hillegas Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a community service award to Blake Eversman.

Eversman did a history project for his classes at Harrisburg High School. Part of that included cleaning the original wooden crosses at the veterans’ memorial in the cemetery. Since that time, Eversman has been passionate about taking care of the memorial. He even set up a fund to make sure the memorial was maintained in the future.

“I think it’s much better than it was. My grandfather, Larry Angelly, said it’s not what it looks like on the outside, but what it means on the inside,” Eversman said.

Don Cooper was recognized for his commitment to the project and bringing his dream of Little Arlington to reality.