'Never forget' the lives behind the 244 white crosses at Little Arlington in Harrisburg, mayor says

HARRISBURG – Mayor John McPeek reminded those gathered at the Don Cooper Veterans Park “Little Arlington” on Monday in Sunset Lawn Cemetery why they were there.
“Today, I’m able to stand here because of all of them,” he said pointing to rows of white crosses before him. “Never forget the 244 lives represented by the white crosses.”
For Korean War veteran Don Cooper of Harrisburg, the holiday is important.
“This is a precious day for me, the most precious in my life,” he said.
Little Arlington was designed with a white cross for each of the 244 service members from Saline County who have given their lives in service to their country.
Three large crosses and three flagpoles stand at the back of the memorial. The flags are illuminated, allowing them to fly 24 hours a day. It also includes three statues of service members, two men and one woman, and a Fallen Soldier Battle Cross.
The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Glenn Poshard, former legislator and former president of SIUC. Poshard talked about the men who forged our country, fighting and gaining their freedom from the king of England and the generations of men who have fought to maintain that freedom.
“American blood has been spilled all over the world, not just for our own freedoms, but for the freedom of people all over this planet,” Poshard said.
He read the words of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address from Nov. 19, 1863, and asked the crowd to teach it to children.
“… that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain; that this nation shall have a new birth of freedom; and that this government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Sharon Tanner of Michael Hillegas Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a community service award to Blake Eversman.
Eversman did a history project for his classes at Harrisburg High School. Part of that included cleaning the original wooden crosses at the veterans’ memorial in the cemetery. Since that time, Eversman has been passionate about taking care of the memorial. He even set up a fund to make sure the memorial was maintained in the future.
“I think it’s much better than it was. My grandfather, Larry Angelly, said it’s not what it looks like on the outside, but what it means on the inside,” Eversman said.
Don Cooper was recognized for his commitment to the project and bringing his dream of Little Arlington to reality.
The program also included the following:
- Kathy Morris, regent of Michael Hillegas Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, read the poems “In Flander’s Fields” by John McCrae and a poem that is the American response.
- Music was provided by Teresa Pankey, Kristin Eversman and Devin Hankey.
- Guests of honor were veterans Don Hudson of the Army, Russell Duncan of the Marine Corps, Dwayne Taylor of the Air Force and Willie McCluskey of the Navy.
- A gun volley was performed by the honor guard of Harrisburg American Legion, followed by the playing of Taps.
- Richard Clark served as the master of ceremonies.
- A military display was provided by Veterans Military Museum of West Frankfort.
McPeek praised the city employees who worked hard to make the cemetery look its best.
“It really looks great,” he said. “I’m so happy for everyone to be here today.”
