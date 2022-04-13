HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Southeastern Illinois College will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. today, given the storm danger time appears to be between 3 and 7 p.m. with peak danger around 4-5 p.m. Such weather poses dangerous conditions to be caught on the road during severe weather. As many of our students and staff would be on the road during this projected peak storm time which could include tornadoes, SIC wants to consider their safety and urge them to be safe during dangerous weather.
SIC in Harrisburg and Carmi to close at 1:30
