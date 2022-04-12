 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIC to break ground on Carmi facility

Watch Now: Southeastern Illinois College President Jonah Rice talks about SIC's cooperation with Rend Lake College.

Southeastern Illinois College will break ground on a new career and training center, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 in Carmi. 

The Stanford D. Williams Career & Training Center will be the regional hub for career and workforce educational needs in the northern region of SIC’s district. It will initially include training for welding, commercial driver’s license and auto/diesel programs, as well as introductory trades education.

The college anticipates two phases of the construction will be substantially completed near December 2023. State and local funds will be combined with a generous donation by Stan Williams for the center.

