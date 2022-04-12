SIC to break ground on Carmi facility

Southeastern Illinois College will break ground on a new career and training center, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 in Carmi.
The Stanford D. Williams Career & Training Center will be the regional hub for career and workforce educational needs in the northern region of SIC’s district. It will initially include training for welding, commercial driver’s license and auto/diesel programs, as well as introductory trades education.
The college anticipates two phases of the construction will be substantially completed near December 2023. State and local funds will be combined with a generous donation by Stan Williams for the center.