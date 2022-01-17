SIH opens new work care site in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — SIH Work Care, an occupational medicine leader in Southern Illinois, opened a new location Tuesday in Harrisburg.

The new office is located at 901 S. Commercial St. to better meet the needs of business and industry in Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Hamilton and White counties. This will be the second site for SIH Work Care, which opened in 2007 in Marion.

“I am excited to help establish these much-needed specialty services in southeastern Illinois. As a lifelong resident of Harrisburg, it is important to me, personally and professionally, to bring on-demand care to our community,” SIH Executive Director of Rehabilitation, Occupational Medicine and Urgent Care Verlinda Henshaw said.

She explained that SIH Work Care helps keep businesses and employees safe and healthy. This service will help ensure employers are hiring healthy workers. It also helps them avoid unnecessary emergency room visits in the event of a workplace injury. The location offers fast and convenient service from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At SIH Work Care Harrisburg, specialized medical providers will diagnose, manage and work to prevent disease caused or exacerbated by workplace factors. A full scope of employer-related medical services will be available, including pre-employment physicals, drug screens, immunizations, treatment for workers compensation injuries, post-offer testing and improved care coordination with outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services.

“Our goal is to improve employer and employee satisfaction by addressing workplace health concerns under one roof with convenient hours and fast turnaround times so individuals can safely return to work and their daily lives,” SIH Vice President and Harrisburg Medical Center Administrator Don Hutson said.

Hutson added that they hope to improve health outcomes and lower costs while providing continuity of care.

Visit www.workcare.SIH.net for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.