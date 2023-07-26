HARRISBURG — Terry Horn developed gout in his knee in February 2022 and could not get out of bed. He was admitted to Herrin Hospital. Horn said he spent 150 days at the hospital.

"When I went home, I was getting better, but I couldn’t get out of bed,” Horn said.

After not being able to walk for nearly a year and a half, Horn is now able to stand and walk short distances on crutches thanks to his physical therapy team at SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation in Harrisburg and a special assist device called the Arjo Sara Plus.

When Horn first came to outpatient therapy, he couldn’t get up or walk on his own. He was so heavy it took two or three people to lift him.

Physical therapist Geodel Isip knew they would need some help getting Horn up in therapy. SIH has another Arjo assist device they use in a different location. Isip went to look at it, but it was not rated for a person the size of Horn.

The device would help with lifting or standing, but it was not meant to move to help train a patient to walk.

They were able to get the Sara Plus that would meet Horn’s needs.

Miles Vaughn, a physical therapy assistant, said the Sara Plus device helps with weight bearing, lifting and ambulation (walking). It can get a patient sitting or standing safely, and is safer for both the patient and a caregiver.

Horn tried the device on his second visit to physical therapy. Vaughn teases Horn about being their guinea pig.

“I stood up immediately. It had been over a year and a half since I’ve stood on my own,” Horn said.

He began taking a few steps, then walking short distances, to walking across the therapy room. As Horn got stronger and walked better on the Sara Plus, he was able to begin transitioning to using crutches.

He was walking the length of the building in a few weeks.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Vaughn said. “We kind of overshot what we expected. Anything from here on out is a bonus.”

Today, Horn is walking 30 or 40 feet on crutches alone. He can stand up from a seated position in his wheelchair.

Horn does have a goal. His daughter bought a pontoon boat, and he would like to get in the boat on the water.

“I feel there’s not too much I can’t accomplish,” Horn said.

One thing that was essential to Horn’s progress was the new outpatient physical therapy space at 901 S. Commercial St., according to J.J. McDaniel, outpatient therapy and rehab manager in Marion and Harrisburg. The department moved into its new home at the end of May.

The new outpatient therapy department was part of SIH’s $500,000 investment in the building. Urgent Care opened in the building last year.

“If Terry would have come to us before May, we wouldn’t have been able to work with him,” McDaniel said.

Their old home was in the basement of Harrisburg Hospital.

The Sara Plus is also helpful for other rehab patients. A female patient is using the machine. McDaniel said it would also be good to use for patients with spinal cord injuries. She explained that standing is good for them physically and emotionally.

In addition to physical therapy, the department offers a variety of therapies for pediatric to geriatric patients. Some of those therapies include occupational therapy, communications and speech, certified dry needling, and certified lymphedema therapy. Their new space is about 4,500 square feet.

For more information about SIH outpatient therapy, visit sih.net.