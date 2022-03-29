SIH to open urgent care center in Harrisburg

Patients can reserve their spot online at www.sih.net/urgentcare or arrive on a walk-in basis. SIH Urgent Care strives to treat and release each patient in 40 minutes. The Harrisburg location will offer point of care lab, x-ray and other diagnostic functions.

“Mild illnesses, such as strep throat, a cough, allergies and sinus infections are appropriate for SIH Urgent Care, as well as minor cuts, burns, fractures and sprains,” said Danielle Baker, nurse practitioner, one of three providers at the Harrisburg location.

The SIH Urgent Care team in Harrisburg includes Baker, fellow Harrisburg natives Garrett Smith, NP, and Lacie Meyers, NP. SIH Urgent Care is accredited by the Urgent Care Association of America.