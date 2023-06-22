HERRIN — Bailee Endebrock is living her dream. The actress has a role in the Tony Award winning Broadway revival of the musical “Parade.”

“I always loved singing. I sang in church. In high school, I focused on academic clubs, then at night it was dancing, singing and acting,” Endebrock said.

She started acting as a child, working with Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy, ArtStarts and McLeod Summer Playhouse. Her previous roles included Peter Pan in the musical of the same name, Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” and performances in “Glee” and “The Sound of Music,” among others.

“I was always very busy outside of school. I was afforded a lot of opportunity,” Endebrock said.

Endebrock graduated from Herrin High School in 2016. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater from University of Cincinnati in 2020. Because of the pandemic, she returned home after college. In September 2021, Endebrock married Andrew Alstat of Murphysboro, and they moved to New York.

“We’re both here being actors. It’s really cool,” Endebrock said.

Her job in “Parade” is a swing role. That means she has to know several different roles in the musical and be ready to take the stage with a moment’s notice. She said swing actors are the superheroes of Broadway. A show can’t happen without them, especially at the end of the pandemic.

“I cover five different roles. At a moment’s notice, I can go on stage and do any of the roles,” Endebrock said.

She made her Broadway debut after another actor got sick in the middle of act one.

“I was on stage in eight minutes,” she said.

In college, Endebrock did summer stock at the Wagon Wheel Theater in Warsaw, Indiana, and the Lexington Theater in Lexington, Kentucky. She was building a resume.

Her first professional job was the role of Sherrie in “Rock of Ages.” She earned her Actors’ Equity Card with the role. Then she spent a year waiting tables and catering.

Endebrock auditioned for “Parade” at the City Center, but did not get a role. When the musical transitioned to Broadway, she auditioned again. It worked out and she got a role.

She is very proud of the accolades the musical has won, including Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical, which went to Michael Arden. It also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

While Endebrock did not get to attend the Tony Awards, the cast held a watch party in mid-town on 44th Street. She said they rented a pub and had every television on the awards ceremony.

“We know our show is special. I’m really proud of it,” Endebrock said, adding that it is very nice for the show and for Director Michael Arden.

She said she may not be on stage every day, but it has helped her make new goals.

“There are so many things I didn’t know I wanted to do,” Endebrock said.

She also wanted to thank the people who have helped her get to Broadway. They include Lauren and Nathan Arnett, Tim Robinson, Lori Ellis, Hillary Renda and of course, her husband. She doesn’t think she would be on Broadway without all the people from Marion, Herrin, Carterville and Carbondale who poured love into her as a kid.

Alstat has just finished a role in “Damn Yankees” in Chicago. He also does photography in New York.

“It’s amazing. All I ever wanted to be is an actor on Broadway, and I’m doing it,” Endebrock said.