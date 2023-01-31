Eats of the Week | Stemm's Cafe and Coffee serves coffee, comfort in Herrin

HERRIN — Trish Stemm had always dreamed to own a coffee shop or a little café.

“I also wanted to own a family business. I’m very family oriented,” she said.

Her siblings were older. They grew up and moved away, leaving just Trish Stemm and her mom at home.

She said her mom loved everyone and made everyone fell so comfortable. Her friends even called her mother “mom.”

Trish Stemm wanted her business to have the same kind of feel.

When she and her husband, Jason, learned the former Newman’s Café was for sale, they decided to buy it and open their own restaurant.

Trish Stemm didn’t really want to work outside her home, so the business had to have a family atmosphere. Trish and Jason Stemm have four boys who are 22, 18, 14 and 5 years old.

“We bought it. We just did it,” Trish Stemm said.

Stemm's Café and Coffee Shop is located at 3 N. Park Ave. in Herrin. They are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Only breakfast is served on Saturdays but Monday through Friday they offer a full menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The couple says you really can’t go wrong choosing from their menu, it' s very versatile.

Their subs and flatbreads are homemade, along with their soups. They get the freshest vegetables they can find. They have a little comfort food and a little health food. However, their breakfast is really popular. Taco Tuesday is also popular.

They offer some unique items, such as a specialty version of biscuits and gravy called Stemm’s Stacks.

Photos of their food and daily specials are listed on their Facebook page.

“It’s an uphill battle being one of the last mom and pop (businesses),” Jason Stemm said.

They have had to endure a couple bouts of COVID-19, the flu and winter weather, even closing when necessary.

While they have had to close at times, the Stemms say their customers have been understanding and overwhelmingly supportive.

“Our customers say you have to take care of yourself and your family,” Trish Stemm said.

“Support like that is touching,” Jason Stemm said.

They do have some regular customers, like nurses from Herrin Hospital. They even know what many of those regulars are going to order.

One of their sons also works at the café.

“It doesn’t matter what time you are here, there’s a Stemm here,” Trish Stemm said.

The couple said running the restaurant has been harder than they expected, saying if working for yourself was easy everybody would do it. But they do like the family atmosphere of the café. Even their customers become family.

“It’s a compliment to me and Trish when they walk through the front door. It’s a vote of confidence in us,” Jason Stemm said.