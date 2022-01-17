Friends honor longtime 'Santa' Charlie Groves with drive-by parade in Herrin

Charlie Groves, long known as Santa in Southern Illinois, had a large parade of vehicles drive by his home Tuesday afternoon to show him some love after his recent diagnosis with pancreatic cancer.

The parade, planned by Christie Goodman, of Herrin, drew more than 100 cars, along with the police and fire departments and Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini.

Groves has played Santa for 40 years or more throughout Southern Illinois, and friends lined up in the former Maytag parking lot.

Groves came home from the hospital Friday on hospice care.

During the parade, he sat at the end of the sidewalk leading to his door waving and talking to those in the parade.

— Marilyn Halstead

