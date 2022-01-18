Friends show some love to Santa Charlie in Herrin

HERRIN — Most people in Southern Illinois simply know Charlie Groves as Santa. Groves is one of Santa’s best helpers and stands-in, working events across the region during the holiday season.

Groves now faces a bigger challenge as he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

On Jan. 14, a post appeared on his Facebook page that gave his diagnosis and said he was not up to having visitors. By Jan. 15, he went home from the hospital on hospice care.

Groves was honored with a drive-by parade on Tuesday afternoon, organized by Christie Goodman.

More than 100 cars lined up in the former Maytag parking lot, not far from Groves’ home in Herrin.

Goodman said Groves is like family to her, and she just wanted to show him some love. He grew up with her mom and aunt.

“He has been Santa from Murphysboro to Marion, and even played Santa in Kentucky. He’s just well-known everywhere,” Goodman said. “He doesn’t know a stranger and means so much to everybody.”

She put the idea of a parade together late last week and said it sort of exploded over the weekend.

“He’s such a selfless person. He gives everything to everyone else. I don’t know if he realizes the impact he has had,” Goodman said.

Groves told The Southern in December he has played Santa for more than 43 years. That job includes playing the man in red at events, photo sessions, parties and much more. He makes home visits on Christmas Eve.

He has multiple Santa suits, complete with white gloves and boots. He is often called “Santa Charlie.”

Groves’ home has a glassed enclosed porch, and his family wanted him to sit on the porch and wave at those in the parade.

However, that was not what happened. In true “Santa” fashion, Groves sat at the end of the sidewalk waving and talking as everyone passed by.

The first vehicle in the parade was a police vehicle that held Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini. Frattini presented a mayor’s award to Groves. Both men got a little choked up as Frattini read the award.

It read: “On behalf of the many children and their families in Herrin and Southern Illinois, a heart-felt thank you. Throughout the years the love and compassion that you have shared with so many has brought smiles of excitement and joy to countless children and their families. The twinkle in your eyes and the genuineness of your heart has always been a part of your many visits from the North Pole and a direct reflection of the special person you are.”

One of the vehicles in the parade was driven by Janice Shahadey of Chuck’s Barbecue. Her passenger was Alderman Sheila Ahlgren.

“We love Charlie,” Shahadey said, who played an elf for “Santa Charlie” during Herrin’s Hometown Christmas.

“He’s been Herrin’s Santa for as long as I can remember. He relates so well to children,” Ahlgren said.

Both were glad to be part of the parade to express their affection for Groves.

As the parade came down Ninth Street and turned at Groves’ home, he waved as talked to the people in the parade. “Good to see you,” “love you” and “thank you very much” were said frequently. To children, he said, “Santa loves you.”

He got some replies, too. “You’re forever our Santa,” one person said. Another person said Groves was their Santa when he was 29 years old.

Toward the end of the parade, Groves called some people to come and give him a hug, telling them the other cars would wait.

Groves said he was not expecting all of the cars.

“Three cars would have been fine. All the support people have shown is great!” he said.

He said this lifted his spirits and made him feel better.

Groves said he got out and did whatever he could. He started as Santa with some of the people as parents with their children, then their grandchildren and now great-grandchildren.

He had some advice to share.

“Do what you want to do in life and don’t back down. Make the most of each day,” Groves said.

At the end of the parade, Groves, who was wrapped in blankets and wearing his Santa hat, was happy.

“It’s been a good day. Send all my love to everybody,” he said.

His sister, Ruth Adams, said a benefit gospel sing is planned for April.

