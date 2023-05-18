Herrin native Gene Stiman, 99, will receive the 2023 HerrinFesta Italiana Lifetime Achievement Award during the Mayor’s Honoree Banquet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at the Herrin Civic Center.

Stiman is an award-winning legendary musician with a distinguished career as a trombonist.

Stiman began playing in the Herrin region with his father’s band, The Smiling Cowboys, when he was only 10 years old. He performed in various orchestras in 1941-1942, then joined the U.S. Air Force and played with them from 1942 to 1946.

After World War II, he continued his professional career in the “big-band era” of the 1940s and '50s. During that period, he had a solo or lead position with the Benny Goodman Ochestra and performed with many of the top big bands. In addition to Benny Goodman, those bands included Tex Beneke, Guy Lombardo and the Royal Canadians, Les Brown and many others.

Stiman was band director for Salem Elementary School and junior high from 1952 to 1963 and earned the school’s first First Superior award in music contests.

He joined the music faculty at SIUC in 1969, directing the jazz ensembles and arranging for the Marching Salukis.

He returned to Salem from 1976 to 1983, earning seven more First Superior awards, in addition to firsts for solo and ensembles.

After his retirement, Stiman continued playing in the Fox Theater Orchestra in St. Louis, and played for years with the Jerry Ford Orchestra out of Cape Girardeau.

Stiman is a 1941 graduate of Herrin High School and a 1952 graduate of Southern Illinois University with a degree in music education. He earned a master of science degree from the University of Illinois in 1957.

Stiman married Herrin native Iva Nell Hindman in 1945. He has one son, Kerry Stiman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who was born in Herrin and holds two degrees from SIU. They also have two granddaughters, one grandson and seven great-grandchildren.

"We are honored to be able to select Gene Stiman for the Lifetime Achievement award for 2023. He is a musical icon in the region. At 99, he is an artist with his trombone and the music he continues to make," Joey Helleny, HerrinFesta vice-president and member of the Honoree Committee, said in a press release.

Mr. Stiman's legacy remains as a man of music, talent, dedication, skill and excellent performance.

Since his retirement, he lives in Marion and has continued to perform throughout the region.

A display of Stiman’s memorabilia and photos from throughout his life is in the lobby of Herrin City Library.

Francis Pass of Pass Heating and Air Conditioning are the corporate honorees. Judge Paul Murphy and his wife, Susan Murphy, will be the 2023 Grand Parade Marshals. They all will be honored along with Stiman Tuesday evening.

For more information about HerrinFesta Italiana, visit www.herrinfesta.com or their Facebook page.

Cheryl Ranchino Trench, a trustee and member of the honoree committee of HerrinFesta Italiana, contributed to this article.