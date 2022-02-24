Herrin couple celebrates infant daughter born on 'Twosday' at SIH

CARBONDALE — SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale staff is excited for families who added two baby feet to their families on "Twosday," Feb. 22, 2022.

Jessica James and Jonathan Martin of Herrin were expecting their first child together to join their family on Thursday, Feb. 24, but they were surprised when the newborn arrived a couple days early.

In the early hours of Tuesday, they had to make a quick trip to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

James was having some blood pressure issues and need to be checked to make sure their baby was safe. But not only was the baby safe, she would soon make her first appearance.

Nova Lynn Martin was born at 22:20 on Feb. 22, 2022, weighing in at six pounds and three ounces. She was 18.5 inches long.

“Had I known we were close to 22:22, I would have tried to wait two minutes,” James said.

Nova Lynn will join two big brothers, Cooper and Jake, at home.

“Everybody was really surprised. My family won’t be able to forget her birthday,” James said.

She and Martin did not really plan for anything to do with “2.” They knew it was possible that their baby would be born Feb. 22, but James was scheduled to have her labor induced Feb. 24.

“I’m sure we will do something,” James said.

She added that her family has some other interesting birthdays. James share a birthday with a brother and a cousin. One of her sons was born April 20, just six days before James’ birthday. Her other son was born June 15, right in the middle of the year.

James said her current main goal was to rest and go home. She was up at 4 a.m. Tuesday and did not get any sleep until about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Memorial staff delivered 11 babies Tuesday, about double the deliveries of a normal day.

“The birthday center typically does three to six deliveries per day, so 11 was very busy for them,” Jeff Weinrich, content specialist in SIH Marketing and Communications, said.

Two of those deliveries were scheduled cesarean births and three were planned inductions. The other six were spontaneous deliveries.

“The nurses were really excited about all the babies. Another mom had a baby at 2:22 in the afternoon,” James said.

Hudson Dean Caslow was that baby. He was born at 2:22 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022, to Nate and Rina Cochran Caslow of Makanda.

