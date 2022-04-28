Herrin High School hosts more than 180 athletes for the 2022 Special Olympics Region K Spring Games

HERRIN — The Herrin High School athletic complex was a busy place Thursday morning as the 2022 Region K Herrin Spring Games of the Special Olympics kicked off.

Opening ceremonies included a parade teams, a thank you to organizers and volunteers and recognition of sponsors in Olympic style.

Katrina Valient of Progress Port, one of the Special Olympians, sang the National Anthem.

Local police officers and athletes participated in a torch run to light the Special Olympics torch on the field. Marion officer T.J. Warren and Ashley Banks started the run, followed by Herrin Police Chief David Dorris and Ashley Jones and Trooper Tim Baker of Illinois State Police and Max Lair. Detective Salvador Thomas of Marion Police Department and Kayla Guinn finished the run and lit the torch.

Eric Baughman led the group in the Special Olympics motto. Dr. Phil Anton served as master of ceremonies.

During opening ceremonies, Derek Valerius of Carbondale Elks Lodge gave Special Olympics Region K a check for $1,000. He said the club helps provide support for the event.

Kim Talley, Region K director, expected about 182 athletes to compete in the athletics (track and field) during day-long event. Lunch was provided by Porter’s Fair Foods of Du Quoin.

In addition to athletes and coaches, the event took a lot of volunteer help. Volunteers came from Carbondale Community High School, Cobden High School, Herrin Junior High and High School, Marion Junior High and High School, Carterville High School, Desoto Grade School and Trico High School, as well as individuals from across the region.

The hardest part for athletes was waiting for their events to start. Jerry Groves of Marion Junior High waited for his events to start.

“I’m going to run 50 meters and throw a softball,” he said.

The back of the Marion team’s shirt had a quote by Taylor Swift that read, “If you are lucky enough to be different, don’t ever change.”

Mason Columbo of Carterville Junior High also waited to run 50 meters. He was excited and ready to run.

Both Mason and Jerry ran in the first heat of the 50 yard run.

Talley said she needs volunteers for next week’s 2022 Region K Mount Vernon Spring Games, which will be at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at Mount Vernon High School.

To learn more about volunteer, visit www.soill.org/RegionK.

Special Olympics Illinois Region K serves the South Central portion of Illinois with local programming for over 1,500 athletes in Alexander, Clay, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson counties. For more information about the region, visit www.soill.org/RegionK.

To learn more about Special Olympics Illinois, volunteering or providing financial support to help make Special Olympics programs possible, call 800-394-0562 or visit www.soill.org.

