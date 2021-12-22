Herrin native wins Emmy for work on commercial

SAINT LOUIS - It hasn't taken long for Gina Trapani to rise through the ranks at Coolfire Studios — a St. Louis-based company that produces broadcast spots, digital content, brand films and radio campaigns for clients.

Hired as an administrative assistant at Coolfire in 2016 after a six-year run with St. Louis University Athletics, Trapani quickly demonstrated a skill set and work ethic that would allow her to advance.

Three years into her role as administrative assistant, the Herrin native began doing video production work.

"I had no idea about anything when I started," Trapani said. "I think I had taken a video production course when I was in college at Webster University, but obviously, wasn't too into it at the time. I didn't know what post production was. But I've been the production coordinator now for the last two years."

Trapani said she gets to work with "talented and awesome" people every day.

"It doesn't get much better than that," she said. "I also get paid to boss people around."

Because of her efforts and those working with her, Coolfire was recently presented with an Emmy for the production of a commercial, "That's My M-O" for the Missouri Division of Tourism, along with agency partners, Osborn & Barr/Paramore. The award was presented in the "Single Spot Commercial" category.

"Hopefully, one day we will win an Emmy for one of our HGTV shows," Trapani said. "We do have a home renovation show airing now on HGTV and Discovery+ called 'Call The Closer.' As for this award, we had a lot of people working tirelessly on this (commercial) spot. I had a good feeling about it going into the awards ceremony. It was a great win for us and everyone involved."

Trapani said she "facilitated a lot" behind the scenes to help get the final production to the finish line.

"When you walk onto our main floor at Coolfire, you're greeted by a display full of Emmys. I never thought my name would be on one of those. It's definitely a surreal feeling."

THE EARLY DAYS

The daughter of Cris and Peggy Trapani of Herrin and sister to Robbie, Maria and Cristina, "Gina," short for Angelina, was a 2005 graduate of Herrin High School. She attended John A. Logan College on a softball scholarship, where she pitched for two years. Upon earning her associate's degree there, she continued her softball career at Webster University in St. Louis and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in media communications in 2009.

While working for St. Louis University Athletics, Trapani earned her master's degree in student personnel administration. She began working for SLU Men's Basketball during the Rick Majerus era.

She served as both an office assistant and then later an administrative assistant for multiple sports at the school. There, she worked not only with basketball, but also with softball, baseball, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, tennis, and men's and women's swimming.

"As a former athlete, I loved it, especially working with the softball program," Trapani said. "I helped out with camps, events on campus, games and practices. It was a great first job. But after six years and a master's degree, I was ready to move on."

WHAT LIES AHEAD

Moving forward, Trapani, now in her mid 30s, said she plans to "keep working my tail off" on more great and challenging projects.

"We have a lot of awesome projects coming up and I plan to be moving toward my second Emmy and other accolades so we can keep showcasing how much talent there is at Coolfire Studios."

Trapani said she never would have gotten the opportunity to win the award if not for her employer.

"Like I said before, it was a team effort. I would imagine 5-to-10 years from now, I will still be bossing people around in post production and loving every minute of it," Trapani joked. "I still have a lot to learn, but I literally learn something new every day. I hope to be a more well-rounded post producer in the years ahead."

