HerrinFesta Italiana announces 2020-2021 honorees

Ruppel said the festival really brings the Herrin community together. It is a place for friends and family to get together.

“For my family, it’s a family reunion,” Ruppel said, adding that both she and DeChristina have family coming for HerrinFesta.

Ruppel said they attend every night of HerrinFesta and plan to do so this year. The festival will be without live entertainment this year, more like the early years of HerrinFesta.

“We worked the Bigga Nose, Pasta Sauce and Pasta Eating contests for 20 years. Each one was different but always entertaining. We really enjoyed doing that,” Ruppel said.

They also volunteered in the wine tent for 10 years, and DeChristina played in the golf tournament.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Richard ‘Itch” Jones of Champaign. The Herrin native and acclaimed college baseball coach is among the 20 winningest coaches in NCAA Baseball Division 1.

Jones broke his leg while in third grade at Lincoln School, and the cast he had to wear caused severe itching. His cousin, Albert Saliba, nicknamed him "Itchy," and it stuck. In later years it was shortened to "Itch."