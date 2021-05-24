HerrinFesta Italiana announces 2020-2021 honorees

HERRIN — Each year the HerrinFesta committee chooses the HerrinFesta Grand Parade Marshal, a Lifetime Achievement Awardee and a Corporate Honoree, and they are special guests at the Mayor’s Honoree Banquet.
But this year is a little different.
This year’s honorees are serving as two-year honorees due to the pandemic's cancellation of the 2020 festival, Cheryl Ranchino Trench, a member of the HerrinFesta Italiana committee, said.
“For the first time ever, our honorees have served for two years. HerrinFesta 2020 was cancelled, so finally we can celebrate these honorees,” she said.
Grand Parade Marshals
The Grand Parade Marshals of HerrinFesta Italiana 2020-2021 are Tom DeChristina and Marilyn Matthews Ruppel, a longtime Herrin couple.
They share their lives and their dedication to the city.
“We feel honored. We’ve never missed a HerrinFesta Parade,” Ruppel said. “It was a wonderful surprise.”
Marilyn Matthews Ruppel grew up at 213 N. 19th St. in Herrin in the middle of an Italian neighborhood, the daughter of Walter and Beatrice Durbin Matthews. DeChristina is a Chicago native, son of Joseph and Helen DeChristina. His father’s roots are in Palermo, Italy.
Ruppel said the festival really brings the Herrin community together. It is a place for friends and family to get together.
“For my family, it’s a family reunion,” Ruppel said, adding that both she and DeChristina have family coming for HerrinFesta.
Ruppel said they attend every night of HerrinFesta and plan to do so this year. The festival will be without live entertainment this year, more like the early years of HerrinFesta.
“We worked the Bigga Nose, Pasta Sauce and Pasta Eating contests for 20 years. Each one was different but always entertaining. We really enjoyed doing that,” Ruppel said.
They also volunteered in the wine tent for 10 years, and DeChristina played in the golf tournament.
Lifetime Achievement Award
The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Richard ‘Itch” Jones of Champaign. The Herrin native and acclaimed college baseball coach is among the 20 winningest coaches in NCAA Baseball Division 1.
Jones broke his leg while in third grade at Lincoln School, and the cast he had to wear caused severe itching. His cousin, Albert Saliba, nicknamed him "Itchy," and it stuck. In later years it was shortened to "Itch."
He graduated from Herrin High School in 1956 and Southern Illinois University in 1960 and 1965. He was lettered in baseball four years at SIU and was MVP his freshman year and lettered in basketball one year. He played one-year in the Baltimore Orioles minor-league system.
Jones was head coach at SIU 21 years, leading the Salukis to 10 NCAA Tournaments and three College World Series. His had the best record in school history until it was recently beat by SIU Women's Softball Coach Kerri Blaylock.
Jones coached 15 years at University of Illinois, winning two Big Ten regular season titles.
He has membership in eight halls of fame, six college conference coach of the year awards and is a two-time National Coach of the Year (1971-1977).
Corporate Honoree
French Studio at 821 S. Park Ave. in Herrin was named Corporate Honoree.
The late Louis French founded the business in 1947. He catered to the photography needs of Herrin and the surrounding area.
French was just out of WWII service and was a Pearl Harbor survivor. A commercial pilot, he flew for aerial business in the area.
French’s mother, Neva, took care of photo finishing. The studio was one of the earliest users of color in the region. His wife, Gene (Cox) French, worked in the studio greeting customers. Later, French’s son Arthur would assist in the major assignments. He is deceased. The studio is now operated by the daughter of Louis and Gene French, Becky (French) Eaton, her husband Irl and their son, Dan.
While French Studio is known for photographing and preserving Herrin’s historical moments, their archives also offer much regional history. Photographs capture moments in our lives and French Studio offers those moments in print and on their website.
“We’re very honored and proud of them all,” Cris Trapani, president of the HerrinFesta committee, said. “They are very deserving.”
