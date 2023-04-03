HERRIN — Free entertainment will again be the centerpiece of this year’s HerrinFesta Italiana presented by Peoples National Bank on May 25-29.

“We had wonderful feedback from our decision last year to offer free entertainment,” said HerrinFesta Vice President Joey Helleny. “It was an easy decision to continue that model and our entertainment committee has done a great job filling the bill.”

The music will be in the Farmers State Bank Free Entertainment Tent on the north side of the Herrin Civic Center.

Friday, May 26, will feature Diamond Dogs, followed by a reprise of last year’s biggest draw, The Jungle Dogs.

The Jungle Dogs is one of Carbondale’s most legendary party bands. They brought their mix of reggae, calypso, ska, and rock to HerrinFesta in 1995, 1996, and 2022. Those 1990s performances are still considered among the most epic in Festa history, with spectators literally hanging off tree limbs to get a better view. The Dogs are perhaps best associated with their original tune, “Cold Beer.” The Jungle Dogs rarely perform these days, but they’ve been coaxed out of semi-retirement to reprise their Festa experiences.

Diamond Dogs is a popular band in the Southern Illinois winery and bar circuit, playing retro rock.

On Saturday, May 27, Shane Profitt and opener Feudin’ Hillbillys will be featured. Profitt’s debut single, “How It Ought to Be,” is currently charting in the top 20 on the leading national country music charts. The small-town Tennessee native credits a chance encounter with Chris Janson with jump-starting his career. He soon after signed with Janson’s publishing company.

The Feudin’ Hillbillys is a Champaign, Illinois group that has opened for likes of Luke Bryan, Neal McCoy, Montgomery Gentry, Mark Chestnut, Tracy Lawrence, and Diamond Rio.

Sunday, May 28, the tent will feature Head East with opener The Gluten Three.

Head East has been one of rock’s most iconic bands for over five decades. You’ve probably sung along to the chorus “Save my life I'm going down for the last time” from the band’s “Never Been Any Reason” hit.

The Gluten Three is a Franklin County-based group that is making a return trip to the HerrinFesta stage.

The Farmers State Bank Entertainment Tent and beverage garden will open at 6 pm daily with live music at 7 pm Friday through Sunday.

Festa’s McDonald’s Midway will continue to offer all types of amusement rides from North America’s leading carnival company. The McDonald's Midway will be open daily from Thursday, May 26, through Monday, May 30. Information about carnival armbands will be released soon, and pre-sale discounted tickets will be sold on herrinfesta.com.

A new feature of this year’s Festa is the First Southern Bank Welcome Center, sponsored by First Southern and the Herrin Civic Center. The welcome center will include indoor restrooms, baby care areas, and concessions inside the civic center.

“If you just need a place to sit down and cool off and take a break, the civic center facilities will be open extended hours this year, thanks to First Southern and the civic center staff,” said HerrinFesta Trustee Brett Crouse.

Other Festa features include the IBEW Grand Parade, road races, car show, bocce tournaments, golf tournament, scholarship pageant, poker run, jeep poker run, and more. Visit herrinfesta.com for a full list of events and times.

HerrinFesta Italiana is a week-long annual festival presented by the Herrin Chamber of Commerce. The Festa won the 2014 Governor's Award for Best Festival in Illinois.