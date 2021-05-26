HerrinFesta Italiana celebrates Herrin's Italian heritage with changes for 2021

HERRIN — Cris Trapani, president of the HerrinFesta committee, calls HerrinFesta the gateway to summer, as it is the region’s first large festival of the year.

“We’re excited to get to have it. Our two mantras are safety and fun,” Trapani said.

This is the official celebration of the 30th anniversary of HerrinFesta.

“It should’ve been last year, but we finally get to celebrate this year,” Trapani said.

Last year, HerrinFesta was cancelled due to COVID-19. Organizers met and tried to figure out a way to reconfigure the annual festival for 2021, knowing the state would not yet be in Phase 5 of the reopening plan.

The committee decided to focus on the outdoor, family-friendly events that would be possible, like the parade, carnival, bocce and golf tournaments.

“You can wear a mask or not, however you are comfortable,” Trapani said.

He added that other safety measures are in place, such as allowing room for the carnival to spread out and expand for social distancing and having hand sanitizer available.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}