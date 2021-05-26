HerrinFesta Italiana celebrates Herrin's Italian heritage with changes for 2021

HERRIN — Cris Trapani, president of the HerrinFesta committee, calls HerrinFesta the gateway to summer, as it is the region’s first large festival of the year.
“We’re excited to get to have it. Our two mantras are safety and fun,” Trapani said.
This is the official celebration of the 30th anniversary of HerrinFesta.
“It should’ve been last year, but we finally get to celebrate this year,” Trapani said.
Last year, HerrinFesta was cancelled due to COVID-19. Organizers met and tried to figure out a way to reconfigure the annual festival for 2021, knowing the state would not yet be in Phase 5 of the reopening plan.
The committee decided to focus on the outdoor, family-friendly events that would be possible, like the parade, carnival, bocce and golf tournaments.
“You can wear a mask or not, however you are comfortable,” Trapani said.
He added that other safety measures are in place, such as allowing room for the carnival to spread out and expand for social distancing and having hand sanitizer available.
This year’s carnival will include more rides. The traditional area for the carnival has been expanded to include most of the concert venue located behind Herrin Civic Center. Large concerts with national acts are not possible this year.
The carnival will open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday. It closes at 11 p.m. each night except Monday, when it closes at 9 p.m.
Trapani said arm bands are available for $25, which allow the wearer to ride all day.
“With the bridge phase we’re also going to have a beverage garden area behind the civic center to the south,” Trapani said. “It will feature live, local entertainment and will be free.”
The beverage garden opens at 5 p.m. nightly, Thursday through Sunday.
The golf and bocce tournaments are full, and 200 people have registered for the road race. They also have had more interest in the parade. “I think people are ready to get out and have some fun,” he said.
Other highlights include:
- Hartley Fine Art Exhibit begins Thursday at 100 S. Park Ave. The exhibit will open at 11 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday, 10 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
- Ed Goodwin Memorial Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday.
- Masonic Lodge breakfast, 14th and Adams streets, and Logan Fitness Trifesta Duathalon, John A. Logan College, both start at 8 a.m. Saturday.
- HerrinFesta Italiana Grand Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.
- Special Intentions Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
- Bocce tournaments run Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the International Championship Bocce Tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bocce Courts.
- Poker run at 11 a.m. Sunday at 122 W. Cherry St.
- Memorial Day services at 9 a.m. Monday at the Doughboy Statue on Park Avenue, across from City Hall.
For more information, visit herrinfesta.com.
