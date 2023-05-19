HERRIN — Red and green decorations are popping up in downtown Herrin as the city prepares to celebrate its Italian heritage at the 2023 HerrinFesta Italiana.

HerrinFesta Italiana begins Sunday with the baby contest and Little Miss and Mr., Pre-Teen and Teen pageants from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Herrin Civic Center. Those contests will run through Memorial Day, May 29.

Cris Trapani, president of the HerrinFesta committee, said the family-friendly festival will offer 30 different events this year.

“We’re the gateway to summer,” Trapani said. “We’re hopefully past COVID and people deserve to get out and have a good time.”

The festival features the largest carnival in the Midwest, according to Trapani. This year's midway will be sponsored by McDonald’s.

Advanced carnival arm band tickets are on sale at herrinfesta.com for $25, but entertainment is free.

“We’re very happy to offer free entertainment again this year,” Trapani said.

Doors open for free entertainment at 6 p.m. on May 26, 27, and 28.

Local favorites The Jungle Dogs, with opener DiamondDog, will kick off entertainment on Friday, May 26. The Jungle Dogs is one of Carbondale’s most legendary party bands, with their mix of reggae, calypso, ska and rock. The Jungle Dogs rarely perform these days, but they’ve been coaxed out of semi-retirement for HerrinFesta.

Country artist Shane Profitt will take the stage on Saturday, May 27, with opener Feudin’ Hillbillys. The entertainment is sponsored by First Southern Bank. Profitt’s debut single, “How It Ought to Be,” is currently charting in the top 20 on the leading national country music charts.

Sunday, May 28, will feature Head East, with opener The Gluten Three. Head East has been one of rock’s most iconic bands for over five decades. Nearly everyone knows the chorus “Save my life I'm going down for the last time” from the band’s hit “Never Been Any Reason,” from their album “Flat as a Pancake.”

Twelve young women will compete for the title of Miss HerrinFesta at the Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. on Monday at Herrin Civic Center.

Contestants include: Sydney Allen of Herrin, Jadyn Day of Carterville, Briley Engram of Marion, Alexandria Estes of Herrin, Cami Horman of Metropolis, Maddi Ladd of Thompsonville, Addison Osman of Anna, Bekkah Schemonia of Pomona, Joelle Shelton of Carterville, Emma Shick of Carbondale, Hannah Stillman of Cobden and Gabby Varga of Energy.

This year, tickets for the pageant are available in advance online at herrinfesta.com. Organizers say everyone sitting in a seat must purchase a ticket. Any online unsold tickets will be available for sale at the door.

Trapani said HerrinFesta will offer early parade viewing for those who have sensory issues and cannot view the parade from the crowded parade route. The sensory pre-parade viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Herrin Middle School parking lot and ball field.

The IBEW Grand Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will travel down Park Avenue. It is sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702.

Other events include...

The mayor’s honoree banquet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday; Ed Goodwin Memorial Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday; a golf tournament at 10 a.m. Friday at Pine Lakes Golf Course; Bocce Tournaments Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Herrin Bocce Courts; Logan Fitness Trifesta Triathlon, 8 a.m. Saturday at JALC; a car show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Herrin Park; a Poker Run at 11 a.m. Sunday at Teddy’s Sports Bar and Grill; The Doughboy Memorial Day Service, 9 a.m. on Monday at 321 N. Park Ave.; a Jeep Poker Run, 10 a.m. Monday at Herrin Hospital.

This is the 33rd year for HerrinFesta, but the festival would not be possible without its sponsors and many dozens of volunteers.

“This year we will have the Herrin Civic Center Welcome Center, sponsored by First Southern Bank,” Trapani said.

The civic center will offer a baby changing station and cooling center, as well as a place for parents of young children to take a break from festival activities.

HerrinFesta is sponsored all day Friday by the Bank of Herrin and all day Saturday, "7 Up Day," by Pepsi MidAmerica. People’s National Bank is the overall title sponsor.

HerrinFesta Italiana is a not-for-profit organization. Last year, they gave $42,000 to charitable causes.

Trapani said he really has one important job for HerinFesta:

“I get to invite everyone out for good, clean fun at HerrinFesta,” he said. “We try to make it as affordable as possible.”