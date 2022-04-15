HerrinFesta Italiana to offer free entertainment

HerrinFesta Italiana will return to featured entertainment for this year’s Herrin festival, which will run from May 23-30 in downtown Herrin.

“We’ve booked some of the very best entertainment in the Midwest, all Illinois natives. This year we wanted to reintroduce Festa music to the community by providing free admission to the music tent,” HerrinFesta Vice President Joey Helleny said in a press release.

The enlarged Farmers State Bank Free Entertainment Tent will be on the north side of the Herrin Civic Center.

Music starts with two rock favorites in Southern Illinois on Friday, May 27. Jungle Dogs will open for the feature act of Hairbanger’s Ball. Both bands are past Festa favorites.

The 80’s cover band Hairbanger’s Ball has graced the Festa stage eight times between 2005 and 2013. Hairbanger’s Ball is one of the most sought-after “80’s Hair Rock Tribute Bands” in the United States and exhibit the same expert musicianship as their idols.

The Jungle Dogs are one of Carbondale’s most legendary party bands. They brought their mix of reggae, calypso, ska, and rock to HerrinFesta in 1995 and 1996. Those performances are among the most epic in Festa history.

The Jungle Dogs rarely perform these days, but they’ve been coaxed out of semi-retirement to reprise their Festa experiences.

“We feel very honored they’re coming out,” Cris Tripani, president of HerrinFesta Italiana, said.

Saturday, May 28, the music tent will have John Spicer featuring Blacktop Boulevard with opener Lewis Creek.

Blacktop Boulevard is well known around as a country and rock cover band in the St. Louis area. Patoka native John Spicer is well known to Festa audiences, having opened for Lee Brice and Gary Allen on the Festa stage.

Lewis Creek says they are committed to the old style of country, both with their own compositions and covers of Waylon, Willie, Merle, and Johnny. The band, from Grand Tower, is in demand throughout the region.

The lineup for Sunday, May 29, will feature national recording artist Drew Baldridge with opener Dylan Wolfe.

Patoka native Drew Baldridge, also a Festa veteran, has made a name for himself in Music City. Baldridge first debuted on the country music charts with his R&B-infused single “Dance With Ya” in 2016.

His sophomore single “Middle of Nowhere Kids” led Baldridge back to his traditional roots. Written by Tony Lane, Randy Montana, and John Pierce, the song conjures up images of growing up in a small town like Patoka.

Baldridge’s newest single is “Senior Year,” has captured the attention of country radio as it connects with fans whose school years have been “cancelled” due to COVID-19.

Clay City, Illinois native Dylan Wolfe recently signed a management deal with Nashville’s Black Label Nash Entertainment. On April 15, he’ll release “Remember That Song.”

The Farmers State Bank Entertainment Tent and beverage garden will open at 4 p.m. daily with live music at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Relocating the music venue will allow the Festa Midway to add more rides this year. Check social media for information about carnival armbands.

