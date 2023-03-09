HERRIN — A former Herrin resident will be featured in the Herrin City Library’s Guest Lecture Series.

John Griswold will present his book “Herrin: The Brief History of an Infamous American City” at 2 p.m. on March 17 in the Tony Galines Meeting Room at the library. The lecture is free to attend.

The book is considered a great treatise on happenings in Herrin during the 1920s, according to Cheryl Trench. It is a comprehensive history of this American city, a place that in its time became not just a melting pot, but a cauldron.

Griswold, a Herrin native, is a staff writer for the Common Reader at Washington University in St. Louis. His first collection of essays, “Pirates You Don’t Know, And Other Adventures in the Examined Life,” made “best of” lists in the Chicago Tribune, Entropy and Essay Daily. His second collection of essays, “The Age of Clear Profit,” was published in the fall of 2022. Both are from the University of Georgia Press.

Along with “Herrin,” He also wrote the novel “A Democracy of Ghosts,” a Foreword Magazine book of the year. For these books, Southern Illinois University awarded him their Delta Award for “writing with distinction,” an award previously given to Herrin native Robert Coover, Dick Gregory, and Senator Paul Simon.

Griswold wrote extensively (as Oronte Churm) at Inside Higher Ed and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. His essays and stories have appeared in journals such as Ninth Letter, Brevity and Natural Bridge, and in the anthologies “Best Creative Nonfiction,” “Best American Sports Writing,” and “Mountain Man Dance Moves (Vintage),” with notable essays listed in Best American Non-required Reading and Best American Essays.

Griswold also was the founding series editor for “Crux: The Georgia Series in Literary Nonfiction,” a book series for memoir, essays and nature writing, at University of Georgia Press.

He has been a university professor and a U.S. Army deep-sea diver. He was born in Saigon, Vietnam. He is a 1981 graduate of Herrin High School.

Griswold currently lives in the St. Louis area.