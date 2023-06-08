HERRIN — Firefighters across Southern Illinois, along with his family and friends, are mourning the death of Lindell Keith "Sparky" Coriasco. Coriasco, 83, died June 2 at Regional One Healthcare in Memphis, Tennessee.

Coriasco’s career in fire service spanned more than four decades, but his nickname “Sparky” predates his career. He got the nickname the day he was born. Coriasco was on born Dec. 11, 1939, at home. About two hours after his birth, a fire started in the home’s attic.

Peggy Coriasco, his wife, said that she was told they had to carry him and his mother out of the home on a mattress. That earned him the moniker “Sparky.”

Coriasco started his career as a volunteer at Herrin Fire Department in 1958 and was hired by the department in 1964. He was promoted to captain, public education and fire prevention officer, and shift commander in 1976. He was promoted to assistant chief in 1978 and City of Herrin Building Code Inspector in 1980. He was appointed Herrin fire chief in 1982. He left the department in 1990 to serve as chief of the newly formed Williamson County Fire Protection District.

While the dates show how his career progressed, they don’t tell how Coriasco impacted fire services in Williamson County.

“He had a big impact on this department,” said Herrin Fire Chief Shawn Priddy. “Many of the programs he instituted are still used.”

Priddy said Coriasco developed City of Herrin Code Enforcement Program, including adoption of BOCA codes and occupancy permit plans.

He started a smoke detector sales program that is one of the most successful in the country.

Herrin Fire Department uses personnel standards and training Coriasco instituted for fire service personnel. Herrin was one of the first in the region to implement firefighter II training.

He was a recipient of a National Fire Protection Award for his public education program. He developed a film and tape library for use by schools and organizations.

In addition to policies and code, the department has another tie to Coriasco. His son Jack is a captain with the department and his grandson Colin is a firefighter.

“He set the tone,” Priddy said.

Williamson County Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Norris trained under Coriasco, who helped start the district in 1980.

“It was pretty chaotic,” Norris said. “Towns wouldn’t respond outside their municipality to fight fires.”

Coriasco proposed a new fire district to encompass the rural areas in the county called Williamson County Fire Protection District. He was hired as the district’s first chief in 1982 and worked until his retirement in 2000. Norris said he continued to volunteer until about 2005.

“Lindell was a great person. He created something from scratch,” Norris said.

During Coriasco’s tenure, WCFPD went from a fledgling department using hand-me-down equipment to a well-equipped, seasoned fire department.

Norris started at WCFPD as a 19-year-old. The other firefighters were in their mid-to-late 30s. He learned through training created by Coriasco.

“We would train constantly under him. When it came time to do it, he would let us do it,” Norris said.

Ten years after Coriasco retired, Norris was chosen to be chief. He asked Coriasco for some pointers, but he was told he would have to make the job his own.

“He will be missed. Only two of us are left on the department who knew him. I thank him and his family for their sacrifices to get us where we are today,” Norris said.

He added that Coriasco’s stories will live on through those who knew him, but he really wishes his department could hear Coriasco tell those stories.

Service for Coriasco will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Williamson County Fire Protection District Station #1, 1505 E. Main St., Marion. District Chaplain Rev. Robert Ray will officiate. Burial with fire service honors will follow at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Williamson County Fire Protection District Station #1.

McCluskie-Miller Funeral Services in Herrin is in charge of services.

Memorial donations are suggested to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or your local NO KILL Animal Shelter and will be accepted at the fire station or funeral home.

For more information, visit mccluskiemillerfh.com.