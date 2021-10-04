Scott Kinley hired to head up the Herrin Chamber of Commerce

HERRIN — Scott Kinley has been amazed at the welcome he’s gotten since taking over the position of executive director of Herrin Chamber of Commerce in late June.

He is working to build new partnerships, not only with businesses within the city of Herrin, but also with Chambers of Commerce throughout Southern Illinois.

He said the chamber has added several new members during his short tenure, but he also wants to make sure current members are receiving service for their chamber membership.

Kinley wants to hold quarterly business summit or meeting to bring together Herrin business owners and managers to discuss current issues.

“One person may be having an issue, and another may have a solution,” Kinley said.

One of Kinley’s original goals in taking the position was to bring together representatives from the chamber, the city of Herrin and Herrin Civic Center to help businesses in Herrin. He is uniquely positioned to do that as he serves on Herrin City Council and the civic center board.

Kinley also wants to bring together are Chambers, saying what is good for one town helps businesses in other towns.

“What helps businesses in Marion or Carbondale also helps businesses in Herrin,” he said.

He wants to partner with area Chambers of Commerce to host a political summit for state legislators.

“Legislators are more apt to attend if four or five or six or seven chambers partner together,” Kinley said.

He said the same concept could be done for business leaders to meet with city officials.

Kinley has learned a lot in his short tenure.

“I was hired to think outside the box. The first couple months, I didn’t know what I didn’t know,” he said.

As a result, the chamber is making some “pretty impressive” changes. One is that members can log in and post specials and sales online. Kinley said the feature isn’t being used because members have never been taught how to use it.

He also plans to update the chamber website and social media platforms.

“It’s been more than I anticipated. I care about our city. That’s why I wanted to do it,” Kinley said.

Herrin Chamber of Commerce is closed this week because Kinley is on vacation. The chamber office, located at 3 S. Park Ave., will reopen Oct. 13.

