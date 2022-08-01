The City of Herrin is turning fiscal strides into needed improvements

HERRIN — Mayor Steve Frattini said Monday that the City of Herrin has overcome many of its financial obstacles in recent months and is now out of the red and in the black.

"We're on a very good trajectory with our ($17 million) budget," he said. "We now have approximately $700,000 in cash reserves. Obviously, we want to remain on track - keep doing the things that we have been doing, which allowed us to get out of debt. I'm very optimistic about our future. Our goal is to get our property tax rate leveled off and potentially on the decline. It was at 4.89% last year. The more money we save, the more services we can provide to our residents."

Frattini said through a pension obligation bond, the city is now able to fully finance the police and fire department pension funds.

"Last March, for example, we were only at 39%."

The mayor explained that the city negotiated a deal with the police and fire departments to create a second tier of salaries for new employees. It's a little lower base salary than it was previously, but still competitive with other area communities. The value of that was a reduction in overtime costs.

Frattini said Herrin's population went down slightly in the 2020 census - from 12,500 to 12,350.

"We had the lowest percentage decrease of any town from our area," he said. "There were only a few towns who saw a population increase. We are not the industrial community that we used to be when companies like Maytag and Container Stapling and Allen were all active. We're a little bit more of a bedroom community now."

From a business standpoint, the mayor is pleased. He said most all the Park Avenue business spaces are filled.

"Quite a few business owners have even made improvements to their buildings to take advantage of a $2,500 cash-back plan from the city as long as they spend at least $5,000 on façade upgrades. We're trying hard to make our downtown area look more attractive."

Frattini said there are also two new subdivisions that have been platted on the far south end of town just off Clark Trail.

There are also several new businesses that have sprung up over the last few years that have added to the property and sales tax base of the community - restaurants like Joe's, Arby's, Wendy's, and Sonic to go along with the Dollar Tree and Auto Zone.

"We have a lot of new mom-and-pop shops that have opened, too," the mayor said. "Like I said, we have a very low level of vacant properties available downtown right now."

Frattini said the city has also been awarded a $1.7 million ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant that will upgrade the wastewater treatment plant; replace those water and sewer lines that are antiquated; and provide water supply infrastructure improvements.

When breaking down the best part of his job these last seven years as mayor, Frattini said he is most proud of the compassion and caregiving qualities of the residents.

"The resources come out of the woodwork when there is a need in town," he said. "People are so supportive of one another. We are a strong community of faith and it shows. Our Herrin House of Hope will soon be celebrating 11 years of operation and I recently learned that over 400,000 meals have been served in that time period."

Frattini said he understands that there is still room for improvement within the city.

"For one thing, we need a new animal control facility with a level of staffing that is much greater than we have now. People are kind enough to bring food and blankets for the animals that we do house, but we need a new building. We also need more updated infrastructure. This ARPA grant will help for sure, but there are several lines in town that need to be replaced. We've had something like 30 water line breaks just this last month."

Frattini, who moved to Herrin more than 30 years ago from Austin, Texas, said he couldn't be happier living anywhere else.

"So many people volunteer their time and donate money to make Herrin a better community," he said. "That's evident during HerrinFesta Italiana - one of the longest-running festivals in the state. Even here at City Hall, our fountain, the shrubbery, the lighting around the building, and the interior makeover - all of that was donated funds. People care."