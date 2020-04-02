This year's HerrinFesta Italiana canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HERRIN — HerrinFesta Italiana is the latest cancellation because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Cris Trapani, president of HerrinFesta Italiana, announced that the festival would be canceled in a letter that appeared on the HerrinFesta website on Thursday morning.

This year's event, which would have been the festival's 30th year, was scheduled to run May 17 through May 25.

“ … the current worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, along with the obvious public health and safety risks, requires urgent steps to contain its spread. We simply cannot move forward with the festival this year,” the letter reads.

Trapani called the decision “very hard.” The festival’s organizing committee had hoped to find a path to move forward with this year’s festival, but that did not happen.

“The HerrinFesta Committee for 30 years have poured their hearts and souls into HerrinFesta. We’re all volunteers,” Trapani said. “It’s been tough.”

Those who have purchased tickets, Every Day Passes and Early Entry Passes will receive full refunds. No action is necessary on the buyer’s part, as the refund will be issued automatically.