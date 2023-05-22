The 2023 Miss HerrinFesta Scholarship Pageant begins at 7 p.m. tonight at the Herrin Civic Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Twelve contestants will compete for scholarships and awards totaling over $4,000.

Contestants are:

Sydney Allen, the 17-year-old daughter of Danny and Stephanie Allen of Herrin.

Jadyn Day, the 19-year-old daughter of Dallas Day and Jamie Haake of Carterville.

Briley Engram, the 17-year-old daughter of Travis and Heather Engram of Marion.

Alexandria Estes, the 16-year-old daughter of Robert and Vanessa Estes of Herrin.

Cami Horman, the 23-year-old daughter of Bruce and Lanna Horman of Metropolis.

Maddi Ladd, the 20-year-old daughter of Kim Ladd of Thompsonville.

Addison Osman, the 21-year-old daughter of Eric and Janice Osman of Anna.

Bekkah Schemonia, the 22-year-old daughter of John and Bev Schemonia of Pomona.

Joelle Shelton, the 24-year-old daughter of Joe and Cathy Shelton of Carterville.

Emma Shick, the 19-year-old daughter of Jim and DeAnne Miller and Mitchell and Joda Shick of Carbondale.

Hannah Stillman, the 19-year-old daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Stillman of Cobden.

Gabby Varga, the 20-year-old granddaughter of Ilonka Johnson of Energy.

Miss HerrinFesta 2023 will be awarded a $2,500 cash scholarship, crown, trophy, banner and flowers. The first runner-up will receive $1,000 scholarship and trophy, and the second runner-up will receive a $500 scholarship and trophy. The third and fourth runners-up will receive trophies.

Trophies, flowers and custom banners are provided by 5Ts Custom Creations and Les Marie Florist of Herrin and Nancy Spiller of Marion.

This year, the HerrinFesta Committee is selling tickets for the pageant in advance online at www.herrinfesta.com. All tickets will be for assigned seats and everyone sitting in a seat must purchase a ticket. Infants on a parent’s lap will not need a ticket.

Any online unsold tickets will be available for sale at the door.

This year’s top sponsors and main media partners are: Peoples National Bank, Pepsi Mid-America, IBEW Local 702 & NECA of Southern Illinois, Farmers State Bank, First Southern Bank, Bank of Herrin, River Radio and WSIL TV 3.