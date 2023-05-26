Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A series of early morning fires Friday in Energy and Herrin has landed one suspect in jail and has a church congregation wondering about its future.

According to a media release from Energy Chief of Police Shawn Ladd, firefighters from several local communities responded to a number of fires – which he referred to as arson – in the two communities. Most of the fires were minor and quickly extinguished, except for one which destroyed the United Methodist Church Building on West Read Street.

Remains of the building continued to smolder late Friday morning and firefighters from Herrin and Energy remained on the scene.

Ladd’s press release said that a “person of interest” has been detained and that representatives of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene of the fires and conducting an investigation. Ladd said since the investigation is ongoing, no further details would be released at this time.

Energy Fire Chief Andrew Barclay said his department and others moved from fire to fire throughout the early morning.

“The first call went out about 3 o’clock,” he said. “We were at Casey’s, wrapped up there, went to the second call and we emptied the truck on that one. As we were filling the truck up and we saw the haze over on this side of town, so we came over and noticed the church on our own.”

Barclay said he immediately called for assistance from other departments for the church blaze. He said crews from Herrin, Marion, Carterville and Williamson County all worked the fire at the United Methodist Church building, a structure that was more than 100 years old.

There were at least five fires in the two communities. Barclay said what appeared to be plastic soft drink crates were apparently set on fire on the north side of the Casey’s General Store on North Pershing Street, next to a cabinet of propane tanks. At another location, portable toilet units reportedly were set on fire.

Barry Cupp, general manager of Midwest Cash located on South Park Avenue in Herrin, said when employees arrived at his store about 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, they noticed smoke but could not locate the source inside the building.

“They went outside and saw that someone had made a fire, kind of like a campfire, next to the outside wall of our building,” he explained.

Cupp said he instructed the employees to douse the fire with water, turn off the electricity to the building and call the fire department. Herrin firefighters and state fire investigators were still on the scene mid-morning.

Damage to most of the affected property in the two communities was minimal and mostly cosmetic, except for the United Methodist Church Building, which is a total loss. Rev. Gary Billiot, the church’s pastor, said he received the call about the fire before 6 a.m. By the time he arrived at the church, most of the building had been destroyed.

“When they said the church was on fire, I thought it was probably just a little fire, in the kitchen or something like that. When I got there it was completely burnt,” he said. “My heart just sank and I thought about the people who have been going to that church their entire lives. It’s a big part of the them.”

Billiot said a great deal of history was lost in the fire.

“That’s something that we won’t be able to replace, even if we build another church in that location,” he said.

He said he has fielded calls from leaders of other churches offering their sanctuaries as a temporary meeting place for the congregation of about a dozen. This Sunday, however, parishioners will join together in one of the member’s homes.

“We’re going to gather this Sunday and we’re going to talk about our future,” he said. “We’re asking for prayers right now because we’ve lost everything and we don’t know where this is going to lead us. We’re just going to work it out somehow. We are the church – the people inside that worship, not the building. We are not going to just quit worshipping; we just have to figure out how and where.”

9 in 10 small businesses use tech platforms—here are the most common types 9 in 10 small businesses use tech platforms—here are the most common types #4. Point-of-sale tools (tie) #4. Productivity tools (tie) #3. Marketing platforms #2. Accounting software #1. Social media accounts