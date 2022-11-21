Anonymous donor helps Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois finish Marion kitchen

MARION — In mid-October, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois hosted an Upside Down Day at its Marion location. The children ended their day with a “supper” of pancakes and sausage, typical breakfast food, prepared by Kiwanis Club of Marion.

Tina Carpenter, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, used the event to highlight the Marion center’s need to finish their kitchen. She told The Southern in October that it would cost about $15,000 to complete the room.

“After the article came out in the paper about Upside Down Day, we got an anonymous donation of $15,000," Carpenter said.

They are waiting on the estimate with a detailed work plan. Carpenter said the work will be finished by the time the children return from their holiday break.

Having a complete kitchen will allow the staff to fix food for the children such as snacks and meals. Although the club is an after school program, the children do attend full days or half days in the summer and at other times.

Carpenter said the Marion location opened on Dec. 1, 2021, so they are planning an anniversary celebration for Dec. 6.

“Things are going well, but we are having some trouble getting kids transported,” Carpenter said.

She added that they may need two or three vans to help with transportation. The club could easily have 50 kids if they could solve their transportation issues.

Carpenter said the children have a great time, but many parents cannot leave work to pick up a child at school and drop them off at the club.

The next project for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois will be a new building to replace their Springer Street location in Carbondale.

The club uses a portion of the old Carbondale Community High School building on Springer Street. They have the smaller gymnasium and rooms in the basement below it.

“We’ve been in the basement 18 years. It’s time to get the kids and staff out of the basement,” Carpenter said.

The classrooms in the basement are crowded, and they just need more space, she added. They have rearranged that space numerous times.

Carpenter said the best Christmas gift she could get would be to announce a plan for a new building by Jan. 1, 2023.

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois locations and their hours during the school year are as follows:

The Marion site is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2706 W. Main St.

The Springer Street site is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with extended hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for high school students, at 250 N. Springer St. in Carbondale.

Rebound Alternative High School Site opened in 2016 as a formally chartered unit of BGCSI. They are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rebound and 3:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sprinter Street site.

The Lewis School site serves 4th and 5th graders and is open noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the school and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Springer Street location.

The Carbondale Middle School site is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the school and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Springer Street. On days when there is no school, the club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Springer Street.

For more information or to make a donation, visit bgcsi.org.